As Keene looks to overhaul its outdated zoning codes, city residents will be invited to provide feedback on the plan over the next several months.
During a lengthy presentation Monday evening before the Joint Committee of the Keene Planning Board and the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, Senior Planner Tara Kessler reviewed the first nine chapters of the proposed plan. Residents and committee members then had an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed changes discussed in the first of seven scheduled sessions.
Kessler reviewed the city’s industrial, commercial and residential codes, and the recommended changes to each of them. For the most part, dimensional regulations — such as setbacks, building heights and other measurement requirements — saw little to no change, but a number of uses in each district have been either added, removed or amended.
“Our codes and regulations were last updated in 1970,” Kessler said. “Back then, it was a lot different in Keene than it is today. And we’re hearing the need for uses that we just didn’t anticipate as a city in 1970.” She used micro-breweries as an example, saying that small-scale brewing operations are becoming more popular, but the city’s code doesn’t accommodate them.
She added that the proposed changes are also designed to streamline permitting processes by condensing the required paperwork and making codes easier to navigate.
The biggest changes, she said, would be in Keene’s downtown area, where city planners seek to remove the central business and central business limited districts, replacing them with six new districts. Each new district is designed to promote different types of economic activity as well as to ease the transition between commercial activity in the downtown area and nearby residential neighborhoods.
The new districts include downtown core, encompassing the area around Central Square and Main Street; downtown growth, covering several areas south of Central Square and to the east and west of the core district; downtown transition, which would account for the areas between downtown and the more residential parts of the city; downtown edge, areas that border the downtown core and growth areas: downtown limited, a small zone a block north of Central Square; and downtown campus, a portion on the western side of Main Street that includes the Keene State College campus.
In addition to Monday’s meeting, which was held via Zoom, four more remote meetings are scheduled: Nov. 16, Jan. 11, Jan. 19 and March 8, all set for 6:30 p.m. Each meeting will cover additional chapters of the proposed code changes and allow residents an opportunity to ask questions or voice concerns about the content covered during the previous meeting.
A pair of in-person meetings has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and Feb. 8. These are set to take place at the Keene Recreation Center.
The proposed zoning plan can be viewed in its entirety online at www.keenebuildingbetter.com/ldc.