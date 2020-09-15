In an effort to preserve public health while also allowing residents to fully participate in local government, Keene officials are contemplating ways to enable people to comment in person on proposed land use changes during a series of upcoming forums.
The city has been working on updates to its zoning code for several years, and is inching closer to a final version of a zoning ordinance that can be presented to the City Council to be voted on. The code overhaul reimagines various downtown districts, adjusts some definitions and aims to modernize the city’s zoning code overall.
On Monday, the city’s Joint Committee of the Planning Board and Planning, Licenses and Development Committee discussed concerns from residents wanting to weigh in on the proposed updates in person, rather than only virtually. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has been hosting all of its public meetings via the teleconference app Zoom since the spring.
The four public forums — currently slated to be held via Zoom — are scheduled during October and November to give residents a chance to review the draft code. Mayor George Hansel, a member of the Planning Board, suggested a hybrid approach, with some meetings held specifically for those who wish to speak in person.
He suggested designating the second planned forum, set for Oct. 19, as an in-person meeting in a larger venue, with participants required to sign in and attendance limited to under 100 people.
“I also suggest maybe adding ... a fifth workshop,” he said. “The advantage of doing that fifth workshop after workshop number four would be that the previous workshops would be recorded, so those who are interested could watch the [forums] they didn’t want to participate in virtually and bring whatever issues that are still outstanding up at a fifth in-person workshop.”
Councilor Mitch Greenwald, of the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, said he would be extremely hesitant to move forward without giving residents some means to participate in a face-to-face setting.
Others expressed concern about the schedule, which city Planning Director Rhett Lamb said is already aggressive, stretching into 2021. If the process continues to progress as scheduled, the council would vote on the final draft by December.
But two of the speakers during Monday’s public comment period urged the council not to rush, including Councilor Terry Clark, who is not a member of the joint committee. Given the pandemic, Clark said, the code updates might take a bit longer than originally planned.
Resident David Curran said the changes are important and must be carefully considered.
“If this goes over into 2021, then it goes over,” he said. “This is a big change. It’s a huge document, and it will be for a long, long time. This really needs to be thought out.”
The committee chairs, Councilor Kate Bosley from the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee and Doug Barrett from the Planning Board, have agreed to work out a plan to ensure residents have both digital and in-person means of participating in the meetings, though nothing was officially decided Monday night.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the joint committee heard a number of proposed changes to be included in the draft, such as an expansion of the downtown district where on-site parking is not required for businesses. Other components of the draft discussed at the meeting include establishing a surface water protection buffer that limits activities within 30 to 75 feet (depending on the use) of wetlands, rivers, lakes and other water sources.
In addition, Senior Planner Tara Kessler reviewed a summary of resident feedback that stemmed from past discussions of the draft code. These include concerns related to congregate living facilities, such as overcrowding, traffic increases, the potential for an elevated risk of spreading COVID-19, and ensuring privacy for those in group home settings who are in sensitive situations, such as victims of domestic violence.
Kessler noted a number of changes city staff have suggested to address these concerns, such as capping residency at group homes depending on the district, requiring measures that would make shelters for victims of domestic violence more discrete to protect residents, and limiting the capacity and locations of lodging houses. None of these suggestions were formally adopted on Monday.
According to the current schedule, public forums are set for Oct. 13 and 19 and Nov. 9 and 16, followed by a public hearing before the City Council on Dec. 3. The final council vote on the draft code is set for Dec. 17.
The joint committee will next meet Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.