The city of Keene has reached a settlement agreement with a business owner who city officials say had defaulted on rent for a space he’d leased on Gilbo Avenue.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced Thursday that the city had reached the agreement with Ash Sheehan — owner of Modestman Brewing and Taco Odelay, both on Main Street — and the agreement was executed June 18. Dragon said earlier this year that Sheehan had missed several rent payments. She also said he left the city-owned space, located at the old transportation center, in poor condition, a claim Sheehan has denied.
“The settlement calls for $6,834.80 to be paid over 12 months of equal installments,” Dragon said during a City Council meeting held via the teleconferencing application Zoom. “We received our first installment today.”
Sheehan said Tuesday he feels the settlement is fair. “The city was great to work with and very understanding,” he said in an email.
Sheehan originally used the Gilbo Avenue property as the first home of Taco Odelay, which opened there in 2014. The Mexican-Asian fusion restaurant moved to Main Street in early 2016, and the Gilbo space continued to be used for Taco Odelay’s catering business and then mostly for storage.
Earlier this year, Dragon told The Sentinel the city was seeking $9,000 to account for the rent payments Sheehan had missed since July 2019, as well as an estimated $3,275 for damage to the property’s mechanical and electric systems that city staff alleged were caused when equipment was removed from the site. She noted that the back rent costs would continue to accrue for every month that a new tenant was unable to move into the facility.
Dragon said Tuesday that the city will recoup all of its expenses on this property through the settlement. Those expenses include cleaning and repair costs and a small claims court filing fee. The settlement also calls for Sheehan to pay five months’ rent, which will cover the period of time the property sat vacant before a new tenant, a barber shop, moved in.
“I am pleased we were able to come to a fair agreement and put this matter behind us,” Dragon said in an email.
In 2019, Sheehan signed a two-year lease for the Gilbo Avenue property. He said his intent at the time was to open a restaurant there, and he later considered using it as a kitchen to supplement a planned food-truck business to serve patrons at Modestman. But after purchasing the truck, he found he didn’t need the extra kitchen space, he told The Sentinel earlier this year.
Sheehan also said plans for a proposed arts and culture corridor, which were in the early conceptual phase in the spring of 2019, had begun to solidify and seemed more likely to have an impact on the space. He said he left that location in August. But when he did so, he didn’t properly notify Keene officials or end the lease, Dragon said previously.
Sheehan has acknowledged that he was behind on his rent for the space and in February expressed a desire to work with the city to resolve the issue.
However, he disputed claims that he is responsible for damage to the property. He told The Sentinel in February that he “had professionals paint the space and I had professionals remove the equipment.”
Earlier in the year, Dragon said Sheehan had been a great tenant prior to this incident, adding that he was always on time with his rent payments.