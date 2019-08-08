A Keene man has been indicted on felony charges related to four cars that were stolen in the city between late January and mid-May.
Brian D. Gay, 37, is charged with two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and two counts of receiving stolen property.
Prosecutors allege that Gay stole a 2017 Hyundai Elantra from the residence of Thomas Cashman on Jan. 29; that on March 2, he was in possession of a 2004 Ford Ranger stolen from Ryan Johnson; that on March 9, he was in possession of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu stolen from Rene Curtis; and that he stole a 2010 Hyundai Accent sedan from Raymond Boulay on May 15.
Two of the charges were previously reported. Gay was arrested in early March after police found him driving a stolen car, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said at the time. About a week later, Gay, who was out on bail, led police on a chase after they tried to pull him over in another stolen car, Tenney said.
Both cars had been unlocked, according to Tenney.
A Cheshire County grand jury handed up the indictments late last month. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.