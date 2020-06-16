The Keene Police Department released its full use-of-force policy to the public Tuesday, after months of declining to do so.

Previously, the city had released only a heavily redacted version of the policy. That version, provided to The Sentinel in response to a public-records request last fall, omitted nearly all references to specific physical techniques and weapons that officers were authorized to use.

In a statement Tuesday, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon and Police Chief Steven Russo said they continue to believe the redactions were justified.

“However, the City has concluded that public trust in the operation of the Keene Police Department, and trust by the public in their interactions with Keene police officers, is paramount,” the statement said. “Successful and peaceful interactions between law enforcement officers and the community that they serve is based first and foremost on mutual trust, and cannot be based on fear and suspicion.”

The statement came a day after a virtual forum on racial injustice and public safety convened by Mayor George S. Hansel, at which two attendees called on the city to release the full policy.

Also on Monday, The Sentinel informed city officials it was preparing to publish a story about which local police departments had released their policies, and asked whether the city would reconsider its stance on redactions.

Many local police departments have released their full use-of-force policies to The Sentinel, though others have made redactions or withheld the policies entirely.

The city’s statement Tuesday noted that the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis last month “has prompted a necessary re-evaluation of the use of force by law enforcement agencies throughout the country. And the City of Keene Police Department is no exception.”

Keene Police Chief Steven Russo said earlier this month that in reviewing the policy after an inquiry from The Sentinel, he noticed it technically still allowed “chokeholds,” even though officers have not been trained to use them for as long as he can remember. He said he was updating the policy. The version released Tuesday does not appear to mention the term.

The Sentinel originally asked for the city’s use-of-force policy last November. The redacted version was provided in December.

Dragon and City Attorney Thomas Mullins justified the redactions on the basis of exemptions to New Hampshire’s Right to Know Law that relate to law enforcement techniques and procedures and disclosures that put someone's life or safety at risk.

In a March email, Dragon said "disclosing such techniques and procedures could assist individuals in taking steps to counter the necessary use of force in an effort to escape detention, and which may result in an unnecessary escalation of the force required for the officer to safely control the situation, thereby endangering the safety of all of the participants.”

The city had resisted releasing its policy as recently as earlier this month. “As to our entire policy, I ask you to think of it as releasing a team’s game plan to the opposition, who would do that?” Russo said in a June 2 email to The Sentinel, after a renewed request for the full policy. “We have nothing to hide, we are as transparent as officer and public safety allows.”