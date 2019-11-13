As the city of Keene gets ready to unveil a draft of proposed downtown zoning changes, officials have announced several opportunities for members of the public to learn more and give input.
Among other proposed changes are revisions to district boundaries, permitted uses and setback standards, according to a news release from city officials.
Scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Wednesday, Nov. 20, are community information sessions, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. These forums will both be in the City Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
On Monday, Dec. 9, in the same place and at the same time, a draft of the downtown zoning ordinance will be presented before a joint meeting of the planning board and the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee. City meetings are broadcast by Cheshire TV on channel 1302, as well as livestreamed and archived on Keene’s website at ci.keene.nh.us/my-city-government/meeting-videos.
The next day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people are invited to stop by an “open studio” in the former home of Brown Computer Solutions at 43 Main St. to speak with city staff.
That night — on Dec. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. — offers another chance for people to give feedback, at a community workshop in City Council chambers.
Keene’s downtown zoning regulations haven’t had a thorough update in more than half a century, according to the news release, which notes that the work underway is an effort to better serve the community and position it for the future. It’s all part of a wider initiative — dubbed Building Better Together — to simplify the city’s land-use regulations, according to the release.
City staff and consultants have been working on this project for the past year and a half. Depending on how the public receives the draft and how much input staff gets, the adoption process could begin as early as January or February, when the proposed changes would go through the City Council’s procedures.
More information is available at www.keenebuildingbetter.com, as well as from Tara Kessler, senior planner, at 352-5440 or tkessler@ci.keene.nh.us.