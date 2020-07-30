The City of Keene is asking community members to weigh in on a draft Land Development Code that would make a number of changes to downtown zoning districts.
According to the draft plan, the new zoning districts are designed to encourage either new development that fits in with the existing aesthetic of the surrounding area or development that is consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Master Plan and other goals established by the city.
Members of the public will have two opportunities to provide feedback on the draft during Zoom sessions, first on Aug. 12 at noon and again on Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release the city issued Monday night. Participants are encouraged to review the draft and use the meetings as an opportunity to ask questions or offer comments.
“Keene’s zoning code hasn’t been comprehensively reviewed in over 60 years,” the release said. “This project will update and reorganize this code, along with other land development regulations, to be more user-friendly, and to better meet the community’s needs and vision for future development.”
Senior Planner Tara Kessler did not provide answers to emailed questions about the plan by The Sentinel’s press time.
Plans to revamp the city’s zoning have been underway for the past two years. Keene’s Community Development Department worked with consultants to develop the draft that community members are being asked to weigh in on.
The three primary changes that are being put forth as part of the draft are six new zoning districts for downtown, changes to what land uses are permitted in certain zones and modifications to on-site parking requirements, the release said. The code is part of the city’s Building Better Together initiative, which aims to streamline Keene’s zoning and permitting processes.
The proposed new zoning districts are downtown core, which encompasses the area around Central Square and Main Street down toward Keene State College and would emphasize a mix of commercial, residential, civic and cultural development; downtown growth, covering several areas south of Central Square and to the east and west of the core district and focusing on the reuse of existing structures and larger new developments; and downtown transition, which would account for the areas between downtown and the more residential parts of the city and would be designed to complement those areas.
Three smaller districts would include downtown edge, areas that border the downtown core and growth areas: downtown limited, a small zone a block north of Central Square; and downtown campus, a portion on the western side of Main Street that includes the Keene State campus. The six new districts would be added to the 18 existing zoning districts in the city.
The draft proposal also includes an updated list of permitted uses in each district as well signage, subdivision and historic district regulations, anti-nuisance and site-development standards, as well as rules for dealing with non-conforming uses.
It also details revised parking regulations because, according to the draft summary, the city’s current parking regulations “are outdated and do not align consistently with the permitted uses.” Currently, there are no on-site parking requirements in the existing Central Business District, which will be replaced with the new districts.
“... Staff worked with a traffic planning consultant to evaluate the potential land use impacts for either expanding or reducing the geographic areas where this exemption from having to provide on-site parking is allowed,” the draft summary says. “Based on the consultant’s recommendations, this draft proposes to allow for the exemption from requiring on-site parking in the Downtown Core, Downtown Growth, and Downtown Limited Districts.”
The summary also says that residential uses would be required to provide one parking space onsite for every dwelling unit in downtown districts.
Both public input sessions will be held remotely via Zoom, and access information can be found on the Building Better Together website.
Residents are also encouraged to schedule time to speak with city staff directly by contacting Tara Kessler at 352-5440 or tkessler@ci.keene.nh.us. Members of the public can also attend upcoming meetings of the city’s Joint Committee of the Planning Board and Planning, Licenses and Development Committee on Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.