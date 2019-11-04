With the last of autumn shaken from the trees, Keene’s city staff has sent a few reminders about leaf collection.
Information posted on the city’s website says leaves should be piled up, not bagged, on the grass belt between the street and the sidewalk or, if there isn’t a sidewalk, at the property’s edge. Don’t rake leaves into the street, which is a violation of city ordinance and could subject the property owner to a citation.
The city will only collect loose leaves and pine needles, the website says, so no tree branches or brush should be mixed in with the leaves. This could damage equipment and result in delays.
The public works department asks residents not to rake leaves over stormwater basins — marked with a yellow fish stencil on the pavement — and to remove any debris from these drains, which helps prevent flooding.
About half of the city’s streets are scheduled for collection sometime Monday, and the others are slated for pickup Nov. 13. Leaves should be left in the proper place by 7 a.m. on the correct collection day. Crews will pick up leaves from Court, Main and Washington streets overnight to minimize traffic delays, the website says, with a date to be announced.
To find your street, go to ci.keene.nh.us and click the Fall 2019 Leaf Collection page.
Alternatively, residents can also drop off their leaves for free at the Keene Recycling Center/Transfer Station at 55 Old Summit Road off Route 12.
For questions, call the public works department at 352-6550.