Officials from Keene and Cheshire County are in talks to ease the transition for people released from protective custody at the jail who may have limited or no options for housing.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Wednesday that people released from overnight custody — who are unable to secure a ride from a friend or relative — are dropped off at the bus stop on Gilbo Avenue. She recently met with county commissioners and representatives from the jail following discussions that arose from Keene’s ad hoc Housing Stability Committee, where Dragon learned of the issue.
{a}Dragon said she was concerned for these people, many of whom might be unhoused and not have a place to stay. {/a}
{p dir=”ltr”}Doug Iosue, the jail’s superintendent, told The Sentinel that many of these individuals are taken into protective custody because they’re intoxicated or incapacitated, but haven’t necessarily committed a crime. By law, he explained, the jail cannot hold them for more than 24 hours.
{p dir=”ltr”}”We try to call someone to look after them because they aren’t being detained on a crime,” he said. “If we have a sober, responsible adult to get them, that’s our goal. Only when we can’t find such a party by phone call, that’s why we have no choice but to release them.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Rather than releasing them outside the jail on Route 101, which he said is dangerous, they’re brought to Gilbo Avenue, putting them closer to city services. He said this has been done at least since 2010.
{p dir=”ltr”}This policy applies to anyone from Cheshire County, which census statistics show is more than 700 square miles, regardless of where they’re from. Iosue emphasized that even before people are taken into protective custody, many police officers try to find a contact to take them home or somewhere to stay.
{p dir=”ltr”}”So the goal of this is that we’re all interested in seeing if we can do better,” he said. “These are people that if they are unhoused, we’d rather try to get them connected to services.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Iosue said that the Gilbo Avenue drop-off is also used for inmates who were not in protective custody, although it is much more rare, as the length of their sentence affords more time to arrange for someone to pick them up from the jail.
{p dir=”ltr”}The jail is working to collect more data on released inmates’ housing status in the next three months before reconvening with county and city staff in April to discuss options, according to Iosue. In 2022, jail staff dropped off 133 people at Gilbo Avenue, he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Dragon said Keene helps those who are unhoused seek assistance, either by helping them find shelter or through connecting them with the community where they’re from.
{p dir=”ltr”}She added that an idea briefly mentioned in discussions is having a contracted transportation service that could bring someone leaving the jail within a certain radius of where they want to go or where they were originally picked up.
{p dir=”ltr”}”If someone is arrested and brought in from another place, it doesn’t make sense to drop them off at Gilbo Avenue,” she said. “They may not have money or a phone, or they might not be dressed properly for the weather. There has to be a better way to deal with this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.