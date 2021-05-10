After months of back and forth, the Keene City Council has granted a Keene man’s request to access a portion of Old Gilsum Road with a motorized vehicle.
The request by Kevin Leary of Meetinghouse Road was prompted by an agreement he has with the Fontaine Family Trust to use property in the area for recreational purposes. But the part of Old Gilsum Road with access to the Fontaine property is a class VI highway that motorists can use only if they own land on the road.
On Thursday, the City Council unanimously approved Leary’s request to access the road once a year with a small-tracked motorized machine. The request had been unanimously recommended by the Council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee and was the third plan Leary suggested.
Leary will be taking a pick-up truck with a trailer, which will carry a small excavator, onto the property, Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said Monday morning. Leary is expected to bring the equipment to the property on Monday, where it will remain until the work is finished, which Blomquist said is anticipated to be sometime next week.
The machine will be used to do maintenance work guided by a licensed forester, Leary said. He also clarified that he now has a formal lease with the Fontaine Family Trust to access the property, which was one of the concerns raised by the MSFI committee the last time Leary proposed an access plan.
Leary’s original request was met with a number of concerns, including from members of the Drummer Hill Homeowners Association about the potential danger of allowing motor vehicles in an area regularly used by hikers and bicyclists.
Leary then withdrew that request and submitted a new proposal with an alternative access point via a utility road at the top of Meetinghouse Road. But because the utility road is on property that’s under a conservation easement held by the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests, city staff were unsure whether the city has authority to grant this access.
Under the version of the request approved Thursday, Leary can access the Fontaine property via Old Gilsum Road by motor vehicle once a year to do maintenance work, which would be followed by a one-time exit when the work is finished. The once-yearly access has been approved through 2023.