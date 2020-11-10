With Wednesday being Veterans Day, a Keene bus service is reminding veterans that they can ride for free.
City Express buses run Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., stopping at various locations in Keene, including medical facilities, shopping areas and the downtown.
Veterans can ride for free year-round by showing their DD214 papers (a certificate of discharge), according to a news release Monday from the organization that operates the service, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS).
“Veterans Day is a great opportunity to thank veterans for their service and to remind veterans that they can ride free on the City Express,” Charles Pratt, HCS’ manager of transportation programs, said in a prepared statement.
HCS also operates a Medical Express service offering rides to the Keene VA clinic every weekday and, on Wednesdays, transportation to the White River Junction VA Medical Center in Vermont.
Trips to White River Junction must be reserved in advance, which can be done by calling 352-8494 by noon on Mondays.