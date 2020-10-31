Need a ride to the polls? The City Express will be offering a free shuttle to polling places within the city of Keene on election day, but you need to reserve a seat by Monday.
The shuttle will operate door-to-door service on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, which operates the shuttle.
The City Express is available to riders of all ages and is fully accessible. The shuttle bus will be sanitized, HCS says, and passengers will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Call 352-8494 for more information or reservations.