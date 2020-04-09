In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services announced changes this week to City Express public transportation routes.
The black route isn’t running, but major stops — such as the Monadnock Marketplace in Keene — have been absorbed by the red route. The bus is stopping at medical facilities and grocery stores, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to a news release.
The new schedule is available at HCSservices.org. Fares are $1 per ride, with veterans riding for free. Reservations are not required.
The Friendly Bus, which serves seniors, is still running as needed, and the early-bird shopping trip on Tuesdays is still on. Friendly Bus reservations need to be made a day ahead of time. The Medical Express is providing transportation to and from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt., on Wednesdays. Reservations must be made on Mondays for the Medical Express.
Both of these buses accept donations.
HCS — which runs these services — says buses are sanitized regularly and social distancing is practiced aboard.
Additional questions can be directed to 352-8494.