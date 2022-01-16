Substantial work is needed to repair a downtown Keene parking garage where, on two occasions, pieces of the concrete ceiling have fallen onto cars parked inside, according to the city engineer.
Minor construction had already been planned this year at the Wells Street garage, off Railroad Street, to shore up deteriorating concrete and replace light fixtures, City Engineer Donald Lussier said Thursday.
The structural problems became worse last year, Lussier told a City Council committee, causing parts of the ceiling to fall. Although nobody was injured in those incidents, he said the public works department will need to do a “much more comprehensive repair project than was anticipated” for the two-story garage.
Lussier requested permission Thursday night to start designing that effort using $55,100 already allocated for the Wells Street garage repairs, which were also set to include painting over rusted metal. That would allow the city to begin construction on the larger project in July, he told the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee.
“Otherwise, we won’t be able to get the construction completed this coming construction season,” he said. “And I’d really prefer to not go through another winter with the concrete unaddressed.”
Finance committee members voted 5-0 to recommend the full council approve Lussier’s request.
The garage repairs will include adding new joint sealant, repairing damaged concrete and replacing a worn waterproofing and protective membrane on the upper level, Lussier told city councilors in a recent memorandum. The minor repairs planned earlier will also occur as part of the project, he wrote.
Those efforts will require more funding in the next fiscal year, which begins in July, Lussier said at the finance committee meeting Thursday.
A detailed work schedule has not yet been determined, he told The Sentinel Friday. The project will likely require either the garage’s upper or lower deck to be closed at times, Lussier said in email.
“For those times, we will have an alternative parking plan in place for our customers,” he said.
Keene has been turning the Wells Street garage into permit parking, primarily for downtown residents and workers, according to the city’s latest strategic parking plan.
Some of those spots were previously metered, with others requiring permits or leased to local businesses, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told The Sentinel in late 2020. But high demand for parking among people living downtown prompted the change, she said, adding that the garage had been “underutilized” for several years.