Three Keene city councilors were among those who recently expressed discontent with the state budget being in limbo due to a stalemate between the governor and the Legislature.
While differing on where blame lies for the problem, the councilors are concerned the budget conflict will downshift costs to the municipal level — either during the impasse, with money from state partnerships and tax revenue being held up with the budget, potentially forcing local governments to enact spending cuts or raise taxes; or, in the case of the letter signatories, under Sununu’s preferred budget.
Ward 2 Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald and Councilor At-Large Bettina A. Chadbourne were among more than two dozen mayors, selectmen and other local officials in New Hampshire who signed the letter, dated Thursday, urging Sununu to accept the Statehouse’s compromise budget.
And on Friday, Councilor At-Large George S. Hansel joined Sununu and more than 30 municipal leaders at a meeting in the Executive Council chambers in Concord.
The meeting, which Hansel said he was asked to attend by Mayor Kendall W. Lane’s office last week, centered around why Sununu vetoed the budget and how communities and schools were dealing with state funds without a new budget in place, according to Hansel.
Revenue from the room and meals tax along with state pension payments were top-of-mind concerns relayed from Keene, Hansel said.
“[Sununu] seemed to understand those concerns,” Hansel said of the issues expressed by himself and other attendees. “So as far as I’m concerned, now it’s about getting the Legislature on board with those concerns as well.”
Since Sununu, a Republican, vetoed the $13 billion budget from House and Senate Democrats in June, the state has been operating on a continuing resolution — essentially the previous budget — until a two-year budget is approved.
Invitations for Friday’s meeting were sent to each city and town for one representative to attend, Ben Vihstadt, a spokesman for Sununu, told The Sentinel in a message Monday evening.
In an invitation letter obtained by a reporter, Sununu outlines the reasons for his veto, citing worries about a “$93.4 million structural deficit in Fiscal Year 2021.”
“A deficit of this size can only be closed through massive reductions of services or a massive increase in taxes — neither of which I support — and both of which would hurt your communities,” Sununu writes. “The Legislature’s budget, while well intentioned, is not financially sustainable and puts us back on the path of the difficult budget cuts of 2011.”
Greenwald — who is running against Hansel in November’s city elections to succeed Lane as mayor — said he didn’t hear about Friday’s meeting until speaking with a reporter Monday. The longtime city councilor and downtown business owner added that he signed onto last week’s letter to Sununu to voice his concerns over the budget veto, but said he couldn’t recall who brought the letter to his attention.
Chadbourne, the only other Keene city councilor whose name appeared among the signatories, was unreachable for comment Monday.
The letter — which also drew a signature from Peterborough Selectwoman Karen Hatcher — criticizes Sununu for not compromising with Democrats.
“When you vetoed everything from funding for substance use disorder treatment to investments in local education to municipal aid you left the people of New Hampshire wondering what will happen to services and programs they depend on, and left communities across the state unable to plan for their future,” the letter reads.
Greenwald and Hansel expressed fears about a potential shortfall in education funding and city revenue amid the impasse.
But Greenwald was more critical of the governor, while Hansel blamed partisan politics in the Statehouse more broadly.
Hansel added that Friday’s meeting presented an opportunity to speak with other municipal leaders, such as Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, who signed the letter in addition to attending the meeting.
“I was using it as an opportunity to network with them, make sure that we could see if there was common ground with some of our concerns, and sort of lay the groundwork for advocating for ourselves as local leaders,” Hansel said.
Three public hearings are scheduled in August at the Statehouse on the effects the continuing resolution could have on state agencies and education.
Each hearing will be held at 10 a.m., on Aug. 1, 13 and 29, and streamed on the General Court’s website.