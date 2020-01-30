Keene City Councilor Robert C. “Bobby” Williams has endorsed U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for president.
Williams, a first-term councilor representing Ward 2, announced his endorsement in a letter to the editor submitted to The Sentinel Monday.
Citing Warren’s “history of getting things done” in the establishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Williams also complimented her ideas for municipal broadband and her plan for Medicare For All.
“She recognizes that our current health insurance system is ridiculously expensive and inefficient, and that fiddling around at the edges really won’t be enough to bring costs under control,” Williams wrote. “She knows that it will take big, structural change to make health care affordable for everyone.”