A city councilor who had been appointed to the Cheshire TV Board of Directors as Keene’s representative on that body said he “resigned in disgust” after only one meeting this summer.
Councilor Terry Clark left the board following the July 7 firing of David Kirkpatrick, former field production manager, and Mark Nelson, former executive director. In the only meeting that Clark attended as a board member, the decision to fire Kirkpatrick was made during a non-public portion of the meeting. The board also agreed in the non-public session to end the employment of Nelson, who had communicated to board members months earlier that he was unhappy in his position.
Cheshire TV is a public-access television station that airs a variety of locally produced programming. Established in 2005, the station was originally funded via a cable franchise fee paid to the city of Keene by area cable providers. But in January 2019, the city executed a new agreement, in which Cheshire TV receives a flat rate of $15,150 each month, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told The Sentinel in September.
Clark told The Sentinel that he resigned “immediately after the vote” to fire the two men. Kirkpatrick has told The Sentinel he believes the vote was fueled by now-deleted posts he made to Facebook in June that criticized the station, and Clark agreed that the posts led to Kirkpatrick’s termination. However, Cheshire TV Board Chairwoman Jodi Turner has adamantly denied this.
“I am new and not experienced with the past year internally at Cheshire TV. I did, however, review all of the documents leading up to the firing of David Kirkpatrick, and have concluded that he was failed by the management of CTV,” Clark wrote in his resignation letter. “I can imagine that the aberrant behavior that lead (sic) to his firing was caused by frustration, and would suggest that with proper management, he could have remained a valuable asset to the station.”
Clark also urged the board to take into consideration the comments that Kirkpatrick made on Facebook, which dealt with a lack of equipment and amenities at the studio. In a comment on the original post, Kirkpatrick also urged anyone with concerns about the workings of the station to run for a seat on the board of directors.
Turner said that Clark had not been a member of the board for very long, but the discussion about Kirkpatrick’s posts was taking place while he was there. She said there had been problems with Kirkpatrick for several months leading up to his termination.
On Oct. 22, Turner participated in a meeting of the city council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, where she provided Cheshire TV’s annual report to the city. She acknowledged that there have been some issues, such as confusion over the organization’s bylaws and problems with getting new equipment, but she said the station is working to get things back on track.
“I’m very proud of the services that we offer, but there are some things that we need to do better,” Turner told the committee. “Building a stronger board is what I would like to see. I would like to see training with our board, mutual respect goals and more transparency.”
Clark said that while he appreciates that Cheshire TV is working on getting things together, he said he thinks the board could use some fresh faces. ”I think it’s a wonderful concept of an organization,” Clark said, but he added that the “ineptitude is absolutely stunning.”
Lee Perkins, former Cheshire TV executive director and the organization’s founder, also said the board needs some new blood.
Perkins stepped down as executive director in 2014 but stayed on for two more years as a consultant. He hasn’t officially been involved with the organization since then but has made himself available to answer questions if staff members needed him, he said. And over the years, he’s become disillusioned about what he’s seen from the station’s leadership.
“The board has been doing things fast and loose,” Perkins said. He has been critical of the board’s conduct, including its treatment of the bylaws, its handling of Kirkpatrick and Nelson’s terminations and the fact that the last election for new board members was in 2018.
Drama has been brewing behind the scenes at Cheshire TV for quite some time, and some members — those who are involved with Cheshire TV and produce content but are not on the board of directors — recently took action to replace the current board members. However, at least one of them said he is having second thoughts.
In an Oct. 15 letter to the board, four Cheshire TV members requested a special meeting for the purpose of discussing “the removal of member(s) of the Board of Directors without cause” and “the filling of vacancies on the Board of Directors.” The letter says that, per Cheshire TV’s bylaws, the session must occur sometime between Nov. 14 and Jan. 13. Five percent of the Cheshire TV’s general membership is needed to call a special meeting.
One of the four signatories, Gerhard Bedding, says he plans to withdraw his signature after having a conversation with Turner.
Bedding said he had come to share Perkins’ concerns about the board’s conduct. But after speaking with Turner, he said he feels she has her heart in the right place and that the board is trying its best to rebound from mistakes made in the past.
He said he reached out to Turner to discuss some of the concerns raised by Perkins back in September, but he never got back to Turner when she responded. He said he blames himself for not continuing to communicate with her, saying the whole misunderstanding could have been avoided if he had.
“This is a good thing. Let’s make it work,” Bedding said of the station. “[The board] may have made all kinds of mistakes, but don’t we all make mistakes?”
Turner said she does not know what this means for the special meeting called for in the Oct. 15 letter, but said the board will discuss it during its next meeting on Nov. 10.
Personnel problems
Perkins also took aim at the board for its treatment of Nelson and Kirkpatrick during the July 7 meeting. He pointed to communications between board members and staff, which have been obtained by The Sentinel, that indicated that “action” would be taken as a result of Kirkpatrick’s posts. He said he feels Kirkpatrick was just expressing concerns about the way the station was spending its money and that the organization responded by terminating his employment.
“Any time you have any type of retaliation, there’s a chilling effect,” Perkins said.
Kirkpatrick said in September his termination was “very disturbing,” noting that the aim of the Facebook post was to raise concerns about the way public dollars were being spent. “That was me doing the right thing for the right reasons and me being let go for really the wrong reason entirely.”
In a June 25 email to then-board chairman Tom Travers, obtained by The Sentinel, Nelson, who was still the executive director at the time, said he was in favor of giving Kirkpatrick another chance.
Though Clark, Perkins and Kirkpatrick have said they believe the posts led to Kirkpatrick’s dismissal, Turner said that is absolutely not the case. While she didn’t go into detail, she emphasized that there were other reasons that Kirkpatrick was let go.
“We’d been going through this for six months or more,” she told The Sentinel Saturday. “This is not something that happened overnight.”
Perkins said that while Nelson indicated to board members last year that he wanted to leave Cheshire TV, he had decided to stay on for the time being. Nelson told The Sentinel in September that he chose to stay put due to the pandemic. When he learned in July that he was being let go, he said it was unexpected and “a slap in the face.”
Turner has said that Nelson wasn’t fired but rather that the board chose to accept his resignation, which she said he submitted verbally in January. She also said she wasn’t aware of his intention to stay on.
Nelson was replaced by Travers, who was later dismissed from the position by the board. Turner said Saturday that a new interim executive director has been selected but declined to share the person’s name, which has not yet been announced to Cheshire TV staff.
Election questions
Along with condemning the decision to fire Kirkpatrick and Nelson, Perkins has taken issue with the board’s treatment of the Cheshire TV bylaws, particularly when it comes to hosting elections for new board members. He said no elections were held in 2019 and 2020, noting that the bylaws require elections to be held before Cheshire TV’s annual meeting, which is to take place each October.
He said that the board is structured so that six of the 12 board positions are filled by a vote of the organization’s membership, with the other half to be selected from outside organizations, including the City of Keene, or by the existing members of the board. But Perkins said that without elections in the last two years, all changes to the board in that time were determined by the board itself, not the organization’s membership.
“It’s hardly a self-governing organization when there are people that are on the governing body that nobody has any say in,” he said.
Unapproved minutes from an Oct. 6 meeting of the Cheshire TV Board of Directors show that the board was beginning the planning process for its 2020 election; unapproved minutes from the board’s most recent meeting, on Oct. 20, show that the board was still seeking nominations for potential board members.
Turner has stated in the past that confusion over the bylaws has led to the delays in elections, calling it “an interpretation issue.” However, she said an election is upcoming for 2020 and will be held before Jan. 4.
The board’s nominating committee has put forth four names, including Bedding, and Cheshire TV’s membership will come up with four more, Turner said.
Bedding said he has also asked Perkins to run for a spot on the board, saying it would be a good way for him to put his experience to use for the organization. However Perkins, who does not live in the Monadnock Region anymore, said he is not considering that, noting that he believes board members should be local and that he can still offer assistance remotely.
Asked why no elections had been held since 2018, Turner said she didn’t know, as she’s only been the board’s chairwoman for the last few months.
According to board meeting minutes, Turner was appointed to the board in April 2019, and before that, she said hadn’t been well versed in the organization’s bylaws. Though she had been a member of Cheshire TV for many years, she said she never needed to read the bylaws in full, and so when it came time for elections in 2019, she wasn’t entirely sure what to expect.
Turner acknowledged that the bylaws are the rules and it is a problem that they were not being followed properly. But she said the board is working hard to remedy the problems and get some clarification on the rules so that the organization can run smoothly going forward.
“There’s a lot of clarity that you need when you come into things like this,” she said. “The board is just trying to figure it out.”