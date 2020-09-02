Gladys Johnsen, a Keene city councilor, is endorsing Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky for governor and N.H. Rep. John Bordenet in his bid for re-election.
Johnsen, who formerly served in the N.H. House, is one of two city councilors representing Keene’s Ward 4. She is a professor emeritus, retired from Keene State College’s music department.
“Two of [Volinksy’s] issues that I support are lowering NH’s personal property taxes and his dedication to public education,” Johnsen wrote in a letter to the editor.
As for Bordenet, “I admire his dedication to his fellow citizens and that’s why I continue to support his candidacy,” she wrote in a separate letter.
Volinsky, D-Concord, is running against N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, also D-Concord, for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Two-term Gov. Chris Sununu of Newfields is running in the Republican field against Nobody (a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name) and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
The state primary is Sept. 8.
Bill Fortune of Lee and Darryl W. Perry of Manchester have filed declarations of intent to run as third-party candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.
Bordenet is the sole candidate on the Democratic primary ballot for N.H. House’s Cheshire County District 5, which covers Keene’s Ward 2. Marilyn L. Huston is the lone candidate in the Republican primary for the seat.