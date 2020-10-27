Keene City Councilor Philip M. Jones has endorsed N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn for re-election in Senate District 10.
Kahn, D-Keene, is running against Daniel LeClair, a Swanzey Republican, in this district, which covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
In a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel, Jones touts Kahn’s educational background (with a Ph.D. in public policy) as having “prepared him to navigate the bureaucratic process” and says Kahn’s former role as Keene State College’s vice president for finance and planning “has given him an excellent business acumen that is rare in the halls of the state house.”
Jones notes that he has known Kahn for 25 years and served with him when Kahn was on the City Council.
“His background in community service shows that he has the caring empathy to allow us all a better quality of life,” Jones wrote. “His leadership qualities allows us to have the best representation in Concord which allows the Monadnock Region to have a strong voice.”
The general election in Nov. 3.