Keene City Councilor Philip Jones has endorsed incumbent Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera for re-election.
In a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel, Jones expressed admiration for Rivera’s background as a former police officer and police prosecutor. Rivera, of Keene, served with the Keene Police Department for about 20 years before retiring as a lieutenant in 2012.
Jones also touted Rivera’s community involvement and said that in his role as county sheriff, “he exemplifies true leadership.”
“Along with his impressive police and public safety background, Eli brings his leadership qualities, his business acumen and his heartfelt enthusiasm,” Jones wrote. “He truly is the best person to serve as our Cheshire County Sheriff.”
In his bid for a fifth, two-year term, Rivera is being challenged by Keene resident Aria DiMezzo, a self-described anarchist who won the Republican nomination after running unopposed on the Sept. 8 primary ballot.
Earl Nelson, a Marlborough resident who formerly was police chief in Chesterfield, Dublin, Lyndeborough, Marlborough and Roxbury, has launched a write-in campaign.
Nelson, who currently serves as the commandant of the N.H. Part-Time Officer Academy in Concord, has already run against Rivera four times.
The general election is Nov. 3.