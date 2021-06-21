After more than a month of discussion about how Keene should charge for its water services, the City Council has voted to further amend the rate structure originally proposed by the public works department.
During its meeting Thursday, the council voted against a structure that would have increased the fixed rate for buildings with fire safety lines, which supply water used if a fire breaks out. Councilor Mitch Greenwald, who owns several buildings in Keene with fire safety lines, said it wasn’t fair to raise the cost of water that’s rarely, if ever, used.
Fire lines are pipes that supply the sprinkler systems for large users like apartment or office buildings, and are legally required in such buildings, according to Greenwald. He noted that they usually don’t carry moving water; the water just sits there in case it’s ever needed.
“This plan essentially almost doubles the cost on the fire line,” Greenwald said. “And I think that’s just taking advantage of a population of businesses that are not really paying attention to this. Everybody grouses about their water bills, and we want to take care of all the little people, but we also want to keep the businesses kind of fair. And it just is not fair to double the fire line charge.”
Greenwald’s concerns about the proposed increases for the fire safety lines were echoed by some of his fellow councilors. Councilor Mike Giacomo said that “being charged for water that doesn’t move — and doesn’t even actually get replaced except when the system is being tested — certainly doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense.”
As proposed by the city, Keene’s volumetric water rate — the cost connected to how much water is consumed — would remain flat at $4.78 per 100 cubic feet (or nearly 750 gallons) and the sewer rate would increase from $5.31 to $7.19, according to Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist. And while the fixed rates attached to various meter sizes would go down for sewer use, the fixed meter rates for water and fire protection lines were both slated to go up, with the exception of the two smallest sizes of fire protection lines.
For example, the fee for a 10-inch line was slated to go up from about $400 to more than $1,000 per quarter, according to the current rates listed on the city’s website and a presentation Blomquist gave to the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee earlier this month.
Greenwald moved to amend a committee report directing city staff to draft a water billing ordinance, to keep the rates for fire safety lines flat. Councilors unanimously approved the amendment, as well as the overall recommendation from the FOP Committee to set one volumetric rate for water regardless of the amount used.
Originally, Blomquist had presented councilors with a proposal to implement a two-tier billing system that would have charged a lower rate for residential water consumption under a certain threshold, and a higher rate for consumption above that threshold.
“The idea that came out in the beginning, which would be a dual structure ... sort of went by the wayside after it was examined quite a bit, because it was very difficult to determine where everybody was going to fall into that,” said Councilor Thomas Powers, chairman of the FOP Committee, during Thursday’s council meeting. “So a standard rate is being recommended for this ordinance to be brought forward.”
Also on Thursday, the council adopted Keene’s 2021-22 budget, including the budget for the water and sewer departments. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon explained that Thursday’s changes to the fixed rates for fire lines will be reflected in the volumetric rate to make up the difference.
Now that they have council direction, city staff will draft an ordinance to codify the new rate structure, which will be sent to the FOP Committee for review before getting a final vote from the full council. Dragon said the goal is to have the new rates in effect by the August billing period.