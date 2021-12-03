Keene city councilors, heeding a call from the local hospital’s top official, will consider requiring people to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces.
The proposed ordinance, which would renew a city-wide mask mandate that expired in July, is needed to curb a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, At-Large Councilor Randy Filiault said after a council meeting Thursday night.
Filiault told The Sentinel last week he planned to introduce the new mask requirement at the urging of Cheshire Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso. In a recent coronavirus data update, Caruso told area officials that a community mandate is needed “more than ever,” citing a “huge” jump in the hospital’s COVID-19 positivity rate.
That rate — comprising tests done at Cheshire Medical — rose sharply last month, from 8.5 percent in early November to 19 percent for the week of Nov. 19 through 25, according to Caruso’s most recent update.
After suggesting last week that city councilors could expedite the mask mandate’s approval, Filiault said Thursday the city’s attorney told him that under state and local laws, it needs to go through the normal process for a new ordinance. Otherwise, he said, the measure could possibly be struck down in court.
“You want to make sure you do something this important correctly,” he said.
A city council subcommittee is slated to discuss the proposed mandate next week. No public testimony was allowed Thursday, under council protocol for the introduction of a new ordinance, but at least a dozen people at the meeting indicated they object to the proposal.
New Hampshire now has the highest seven-day COVID-19 case rate in the country, with 505.4 cases per 100,000 as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Thursday, state health officials reported 8,251 active cases — the highest mark at any point in the pandemic. Hospitalizations have soared, too, hitting a record high Tuesday, when more than 400 people were being treated for a coronavirus infection.
In Keene, 144 people were infected with COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to data published by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cheshire Medical canceled all non-urgent procedures this week as it deals with the COVID-19 surge. The hospital had 15 COVID patients on Wednesday and has limited ability to send patients to other facilities, which officials say are also experiencing a shortage of beds.
Filiault, who proposed Keene’s original mask mandate in the spring of 2020, said after the meeting Thursday that having the highest case rate in the country is “an exclamation point for why we need a mask mandate.”
“We don’t want to force people to wear masks,” he said. Filiault added, though, that he believes a requirement is needed to limit viral transmission.
City councilors enacted Keene’s original mandate in August 2020, after months of public debate and uncertainty about whether such a requirement would pass legal muster.
That ordinance — modeled on a measure in Nashua that a superior court judge last year deemed lawful — covered all indoor public spaces as well as outdoor spaces where business was being conducted. The outdoor portion of the rules was lifted this past June, with the full ordinance expiring a month later.
The new proposal would include exactly the same indoor provisions, according to City Clerk Patty Little, including exemptions for children under 10 and anyone with a medical or developmental condition that makes wearing a mask unsafe.
Anyone who refuses to cover their face while in a public space would be denied entry. Businesses and other indoor entities, meanwhile, could face fines of up to $200 for repeatedly failing to enforce the ordinance, which would also require all employees to be masked.
But requiring businesses to enforce city rules essentially forces them “to now be the police,” Keene resident Tom Burton said after the meeting.
Burton, who said he opposed Keene’s first mask mandate, too, argued that businesses should instead be left to make their own decisions on whether to mandate face coverings.
“That’s not something that they should be forced into,” he said. “It’s not fair to them.”
Mayor George Hansel referred the proposal to the city council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
That panel is set to consider the measure at its Dec. 8 meeting, when Filiault said public comments will be accepted. The full council could enact it the following week, he said.