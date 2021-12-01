City councilors will hear public input Thursday evening on a redistricting plan that would change the boundaries of Keene’s five wards.
Properties on more than 60 streets would switch wards under the draft proposal, which was introduced at a council meeting earlier this month. Keene’s wards are being redrawn as part of the 10-year redistricting process required by law for communities across the country.
This is the first time that city councilors, instead of voters, will approve the new ward lines, after Keene residents approved that change via a ballot question in the recent municipal elections. City officials had said they couldn’t follow the typical redistricting process due to pandemic-related delays that caused them to receive Census data several months late, prompting the procedural change.
Thursday’s meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. Residents can submit testimony either at the hearing or via written correspondence, sent as a hard copy to the City Clerk’s office or by email at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us.
City Council meetings are broadcast live on the city’s website and on Spectrum channel 1302, though remote viewers cannot participate.
The council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee is scheduled to discuss the redistricting plan at its Dec. 9 meeting. It would then need to be referred back to the full council for final approval.
Under the proposed boundaries, only Ward 1 — in the southern and southeastern parts of Keene — would not lose any territory and would, in fact, gain parts of Ward 2 and 5. The southernmost portion of Ward 2, along with neighborhoods near its western border, would move to Ward 1, as would the southeastern corner of Ward 5. That includes portions of Winchester Street, Ralston Avenue, Emerald Street and Base Hill Road.
Ward 2 would pick up a small portion of what is now Ward 3, including parts of Washington, High and Cross streets. Ward 3 would gain part of what is currently Ward 4 — the only ward not set to gain any new territory under the proposal — including parts of Court Street, Allen Court and Evergreen Avenue.
Ward 5 would gain a small part of what is now Ward 4, including parts of Park Avenue and Summit Road.
A full list of addresses that would change wards as well as the proposed ward map can be viewed on the city’s website in the council’s agenda packet from earlier this month (https://bit.ly/3oCThNS).