With holiday shopping nigh, if not underway, Keene officials moved closer Wednesday night to reinstating a requirement that people wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces.
The proposed mask mandate, which is identical to a policy that expired in July, is needed to check a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, Cheshire Medical Center’s top official told city councilors on the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee at their regular meeting.
After hearing calls for the mask requirement from hospital staff, including President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso, as well as spirited objections to it, the five-member committee voted unanimously to recommend the full council pass the measure. Several committee members nonetheless noted significant reservations with the draft ordinance, which they said will likely be amended at next Thursday's council meeting.
If enacted then, the mask mandate would go into effect immediately, according to City Attorney Thomas Mullins.
City councilors took up the proposal earlier this month at Caruso’s urging, after he told area officials a community-wide mask mandate is needed “more than ever” to combat the recent coronavirus surge.
Keene’s original mandate was enacted in August 2020, after months of public debate and uncertainty about whether such a requirement would pass legal muster. That ordinance — based on a measure in Nashua that a superior court judge last year deemed lawful — applied to all indoor public places and outdoor spaces where business was being conducted. (The outdoor portion of the rules was lifted this past June, with the full ordinance expiring a month later.)
Until last month, however, city officials hadn’t announced any plans to reinstate that requirement. Councilor At-Large Randy Filiault, who proposed the city’s original mask mandate last year, said in September his colleagues largely preferred to let businesses create their own masking rules.
That changed last month, following repeated calls from Caruso for a community-wide mandate.
“I think we’re naive not having a mask mandate,” he told The Sentinel in September. “I think our politicians are just hoping this will go away. But we’re putting people at risk.”
New Hampshire has recorded the highest COVID-19 infection rate per capita in the country for much of the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Wednesday, state health officials reported 9,868 active cases of the virus — the highest mark at any point in the pandemic. Hospitalizations have soared, too, also hitting a record high Wednesday, with 462 people confirmed to have COVID-19.
In Keene, 208 people were infected as of Wednesday, per data published by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Test-positivity rates at Cheshire Medical Center, which canceled all non-urgent procedures last week to deal with the viral surge, have spiked over the past month and remain high, hospital officials say.
The ongoing COVID-19 situation is “an exclamation point for why we need a mask mandate,” Filiault said last week.
Under those rules, anyone who refuses to cover their face while in a public space would be denied entry. Businesses and other indoor entities could face fines of up to $200 for repeatedly failing to enforce the ordinance, which would also require all employees to be masked.
Under an amendment proposed by Ward 2 Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald, city councilors would review the ordinance every 60 days to determine if it’s still needed.