City councilors have struck down Keene’s indoor mask requirement, saying the measure, which was in place for two months, is no longer needed to curb COVID-19 transmission in the community.
After extending the mandate earlier this month, the council voted to rescind it — effective immediately — at their regular meeting Thursday. Mayor George Hansel cast the tie-breaking vote to strike it down after councilors deadlocked 7-7.
The city’s masking rules, enacted in December to help blunt a COVID-19 surge and reduce strain on the local hospital, have proven divisive even as Keene officials told authorities to refrain from punishing violators.
The council’s move to rescind the mandate comes amid a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire — a trend Cheshire Medical Center officials say they’ve also observed recently.
Noting that the mask ordinance was meant as a temporary measure this winter until the pandemic eased up, Ward 3 Councilor Andrew Madison said Thursday night he felt the council should respect that intention. He warned against keeping the rules in place too long, saying that while they were within Keene officials’ authority to impose, the city needed to do so “very gingerly.”
“It appears it has gotten us over a hump,” he said. “So we do need to keep our promise to the community.”
Several other councilors, including At-Large Councilor Mike Giacomo, argued that while COVID-19 is still a threat, the current transmission and hospitalization data no longer require a community-wide mask mandate. Giacomo pointed to a growing number of available beds in Cheshire Medical’s intensive-care unit as evidence that the virus’ latest spike has been weathered.
“At this point … the numbers just don’t support it,” he said of extending the mandate.
But other councilors pushed back, calling for a more deliberate process of phasing out the masking rules in the coming weeks.
Acknowledging that indicators of viral spread have been declining, At-Large Councilor Bettina Chadbourne said the hospital is nonetheless still dealing with the effects of the recent surge. She suggested waiting two weeks and then reviewing the ordinance again — a proposal At-Large Councilor Randy Filiault raised, too, along with a built-in sunset clause in early March.
“The pandemic is not over,” Chadbourne said. “Stopping masking too soon will perpetuate the cycle of people getting sick.”
Two weeks ago, when many of those indicators were falling but weren’t yet back to mid-December levels, councilors voted 10-5 to extend Keene’s mask mandate. Some said at the Feb. 3 meeting they hoped to rescind the ordinance, which the council had committed to reviewing for possible termination every 60 days, within a couple months.
City councilors also directed municipal staff at the time to continue informing the public of those rules rather than enforcing them.
The ordinance, which exempted children under 10 and anyone with a medical or developmental condition that makes compliance dangerous, held that anyone not wearing a mask in an indoor public space was to receive verbal and written warnings for their first and second offenses, respectively. They were then to be fined $100 for a third offense and $250 for any subsequent infractions.
The rules were written to penalize patrons who weren't complying, not the establishment, but they did obligate employees to wear masks and required that businesses “implement adequate measures” to inform people of the mandate.
But Keene police hadn’t penalized anyone for violating the mandate as of early February, according to Chief Steven Russo, who said officers were instead spreading awareness of the new rules. City councilors voted overwhelmingly to continue with that campaign, rather than imposing the mandate’s penalties, at their Feb. 3 meeting.
Filiault said at the meeting Thursday he’s heard from local business owners who have been grateful for the city’s indoor mask requirement and were anxious about being left to enforce their own rules. Rescinding the ordinance now, he said, will put them in a difficult spot.
“A lot of businesses are still going to have their own mask mandates,” he said. “But they’re going to be the bad guy, not us.”
The enforcement debate largely took a back seat, however, as councilors instead focused on the current COVID-19 landscape.
New cases in New Hampshire dropped to a seven-day average of 329 on Wednesday, according to state health officials — down from a peak of nearly 3,800 last month.
Locally, the test-positivity rate at Cheshire Medical Center fell to 20.4 percent in early February, hospital officials announced recently. That rate has dropped steadily since peaking at 32.6 percent about a month ago, though it remains within the range health experts say indicates substantial transmission of the virus and is only a hair below the hospital's rate when councilors enacted the mask mandate in December.
Officials at Cheshire Medical, which canceled all non-urgent procedures late last year to free up resources for an influx of COVID-19 patients, had initially backed the mandate as a way to help ease that trend.
But COVID-related hospitalizations have since declined sharply at the Court Street facility, which recently resumed elective procedures.
After the meeting Thursday, Hansel — who opposed the mandate in December because he thought it would be too divisive — said of his tie-breaking vote he feels that mask-wearing is a difficult issue to legislate. Still, he encouraged people to continue acting responsibly and expressed confidence that the virus will continue to recede.
“I think people in Keene are generally doing the right thing and taking precautions,” he said.