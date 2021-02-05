The filing period for candidates interested in filling a newly vacant seat on the Keene City Council will be announced later this month, Mayor George Hansel said Thursday.
Hansel said he intends to announce the filing period on Feb. 18, during which time those interested in throwing their hats in the ring can file with the city clerk’s office. Following the filing period, the vacant seat will be filled after a candidate is elected by the remaining councilors.
The Ward 3 seat was vacated effective immediately Wednesday when longtime Councilor Terry Clark announced his resignation. He had served on the council for more than a decade and in November was elected Cheshire County commissioner for District 2.
In a brief letter to Hansel and fellow councilors, Clark said he was stepping down to focus on his work with the county and to continue supporting clean-energy initiatives in the area. He said there simply wasn’t enough time to perform the roles of both councilor and commissioner efficiently.
Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson