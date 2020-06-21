The Keene City Council has voted to authorize City Manger Elizabeth Dragon to draft and execute an operating agreement with Monadnock Choppers, a helicopter flight school that will be located at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
During its Thursday meeting, held via the video-conferencing application Zoom, the council voted unanimously in favor of the agreement. The resolution was amended to include language stipulating that the city would continue the process of working with the Federal Aviation Administration to document noise-sensitive areas near the airport, after concerns were raised that the sound of the school's operations may adversely impact the airport's neighbors.
"[The amendment is] just meant to kick off a long process and make sure it's tracked by the council," said Councilor Michael Remy, who moved to amend the agreement.
The resolution was recommended 4-1 by the council's finance, organization and personnel committee. Councilors Thomas Powers, committee chair, Michael Remy, Stephen Hooper and Raleigh Ormerod voted in favor of the recommendation, while Councilor Terry Clark voted against it.
During the committee's meeting on June 11, also held via video conference, many residents of Keene and Swanzey, where the airport is located, tuned in to voice their opinions on the business. Powers said Thursday the meeting had more than 60 participants at its peak.
Most of the speakers voiced support for the business, with some vouching for the owner of the flight school, Kevin Provost, and others lauding the economic benefit the flight school would bring. Those opposed to the school feared the added noise from helicopters taking off and landing throughout the day would disrupt their quality of life.
"We’re residents, we have investments in this community, we love this neighborhood, and we’re good neighbors, and we’re good citizens," said Swanzey resident Ann Heffernon. "And I think that you need to listen to us because we do have to live there, and it does affect the value of our properties."
Heffernon said she had lived in the area long enough to remember the last helicopter school which operated out of the airport in the 1990s. She said the noise from that flight school was extremely disruptive, and several other speakers during the committee meeting confirmed similar recollections about the former flight school.
However, others said that those who chose to live near an airport should expect to live with some level of noise from the airport's operations.
“Everybody who bought property next to the airport should not have the right to say what that airport can and cannot do,” said Jess Allen of Keene. “You wouldn’t buy property on a lake and then decide that you don’t like the sound of jet skis and tell everybody that they can’t jet ski there anymore.”
Airport director David Hickling noted during the June 11 committee meeting that Provost's helicopters would be smaller and less noisy than what people in the area are used to when it comes to the military, media, police and other helicopters that are already using the airport.
During the June 11 meeting, Provost noted that there are certain standards the airport must comply with due to having accepted federal grant dollars, including one stipulation that bars discriminating among certain types of aircraft operations. He said he didn't want to start a legal battle, but noted he would seek damages if his request were continued to be delayed.
However, Provost also vowed to do whatever he could to help ensure that communities near the airport are not disturbed by the operations of his flight school.
"We'll continue to work with each other to abate the noise," he said during the committee meeting.