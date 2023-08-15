After years of water runoff, which was eating away at the trail that loops around Goose Pond in Keene, resulted in soil erosion, efforts are underway to improve the pathway and make it more accessible to hikers.
Tom Haynes, chair of the Greater Goose Pond Forest Stewardship Subcommittee, is overseeing the work being done by a city contractor.
He explained that the project to repair the trail loop is a result of an assessment from a consultant hired by the city's Conservation Commission in 2019 to examine the city-owned Goose Pond and create a stewardship plan.
The stewardship plan, introduced in May 2019, provides guidelines for the city detailing how the 1,044 acre Goose Pond Forest should be managed and cared for over the next decade, according to the city's website. Haynes said that some of the goals of that plan include protecting the woodland and soils as well as maintaining the forest's natural beauty and encouraging its public use.
"Trails was the thing that we were guided to first and Goose Pond, the trail around Goose Pond was the first one because it's the one most heavily used," Haynes said during a tour of the trail Tuesday afternoon. "We thought let's tackle that one first because it's been years since any maintenance or any improvements have been made."
This spring, Haynes began coordinating volunteer efforts to rebuild small sections of the trail, many of which had been washed away due to years of water runoff.
The work included digging channels in the soil to attempt to divert the flow of water away from the main path.
"In the past without these [channels], this is just mud," Haynes said. "And when you get mud, people try and avoid mud and so the trail just gets wider and wider as people keep spreading it out. ... So if we can keep the trail fairly clear, then we have less mud and we have people staying on the trails and there's less physical damage outside of the trails."
In April the Keene City Council approved a $45,860 contract with Snowhawk LLC, a Walpole-based trail construction company, to take the reins and carry out the trail improvements outlined in the stewardship plan, according to council minutes.
Owner Lew Shelley, said he began the work in late June.
"The mantra for trail work is keep the water off the trail and the trail out of the water," he said. "That's really all it comes down to. Erosion is the trail's worst enemy so it's a matter of controlling it either by adding stuff or diverting it off."
In parts of the trail, Shelley laid down crushed rocks or gravel to build up the path once again. In one area, his company dug a trench for water to drain underneath a rock path, like a culvert and in others, new paths were created in lieu of previous ones that were washed away or covered in mud.
In other areas around the pond where streams flow much stronger and have taken pieces of the trail with them, Snowhawk has built wooden foot bridges to let hikers travel over wet and muddy areas safely.
After Shelley led a boardwalk building workshop in the spring, volunteers helped construct some of the boardwalks and foot bridges that now connect parts of the Goose Pond trail.
At the trailhead, Snowhawk is currently building steps into the slope by laying down pieces of wood and gravel, Haynes said.
Haynes said he expect Snowhawk to conclude its work either by late August or early September. Haynes believes that the revamp of the trail will make it more walkable.
"We want to make it convenient to a wide variety of ages," he said. "Not everyone is youthful and there's a lot of folks that use this on a daily basis. Making it accessible to everyone is part of the goal."
