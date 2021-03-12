The city of Keene has announced its Green Up Keene event will return this year with a few changes to accommodate the pandemic.
The spring cleaning event, aimed at picking up a winter’s worth of roadside debris, is set for April 24 and will not begin with its usual supply pickup at Railroad Square. Instead, the city is exploring a possible drive-thru-style supply pickup at the Keene public works department, according to an announcement the city issued Wednesday.
The city is also encouraging volunteers to team up in small groups made up of family members or roommates and to avoid grouping with people outside their household. Groups will also be able to schedule times to come pick up supplies from the public works department.
More information is available via the public works department at 352-6550.