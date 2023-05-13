Keene councilors told two residents Wednesday there’s little they can do to prevent a new 4G cellular transmitter being constructed in the city.
But the city’s lawyer noted it might be worth revisiting the city’s ordinance that allows the structures.
The city’s public works department granted a license to Bow-based Tilson Technology to construct a small cell wireless facility in the public right-of-way at the corner of Summer and Middle streets in Keene.
Peter Espiefs of Middle Street and Ann Savastano of Winter Street each brought petitions, totaling 30 signatures, to the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee Wednesday opposing the transmitter’s construction.
Small-cell wireless facilities are box-like structures installed on utility poles or street lights that transmit the radio waves allowing people to connect to the Internet, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Small-cell technology is also employed when transmitting 4G or 5G signals.
City Attorney Thomas Mullins has said previously that the city’s hands are tied when it comes to small-cell facilities.
He referred to the federal Telecommunications Act, which says local governments can’t discriminate against providers or prohibit wireless service. It means that a municipality that allows utility and phone poles on its public rights-of-way can’t categorically bar the installation of small transmitters.
Mullins said at Wednesday’s meeting that taking any action to hinder a telecommunication company’s ability to install a small-cell wireless facility could land the city in legal trouble and advised against it.
Espiefs’ petition called for the city to rescind Tilson’s license for the structure, while Savastano asked for the Federal Communications Commission to review the approval, given the site’s proximity to the city’s historic district. She urged councilors to require the FCC’s confirmation that a transmitter’s construction won’t hinder properties from being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mullins said the FCC’s approval process includes determining whether nearby properties are listed or eligible for the national registry.
Espiefs and Savastano also cited concerns that the facility could pave the way for 5G infrastructure, which they worry could have adverse health effects on people living nearby.
Kürt Blomquist, Keene’s public works director, said the city has issued three other licenses to Tilson Technology for poles with 4G transmitters on Winchester Street, Allen Court and Carroll Street.
While Keene’s small-cell facilities are only transmitting 4G, Blomquist has said that the poles and boxes could be converted for 5G use in the future.
Mullins said he would be interested in revisiting the city’s ordinance that regulates small-cell wireless facilities, which councilors passed in May 2020.
“We could consider putting in our ordinance that they actually provide us with that certification [from the FCC about historic properties],” he said. Mullins added that the city could also randomly test the structures to ensure that they are in compliance with radiation output limits.
The City Council has amended the ordinance before; in November, councilors expanded the perimeter, from 300 feet to 750 feet, for which utility companies need to notify nearby property owners when a new transmitter is installed.
Whether 5G poses health dangers is the subject of considerable debate.
Two years ago, city councilors heard from a New Hampshire state commission that studied the health and environmental effects of 5G technology. The commission formulated a majority opinion that 5G can be harmful and poses a wide range of risks, but members of the minority opinion argued that there’s an abundance of research suggesting the technology is safe.
The commission’s 2021 visit to City Hall was prompted by then-City Councilor Terry Clark asking for a review on the city’s ordinance on small-cell wireless facilities. The discussion was tabled then, but renewed last October after members of the public raised concerns over the potential health effects of 5G technology.
The debate continued at City Hall on Wednesday.
“There are serious questions about the environmental, ecological effects on trees, pollinators … and never mind on the health of individuals,” Savastano said.
But Councilor At-Large Michael Giacomo, who said he’s read dozens of studies on the topic, said he doesn’t give credence to claims of adverse health effects.
“A lot of this is assuming that there is a genuine interest in the city in actually doing this, which I’m sure there are some councilors who are; I certainly am not,” he said. “I simply don’t believe it based on all the data I’ve seen about this. I do agree with precautionary principle, if I believed that there was a real risk … but I simply don’t believe that.”
Committee chair Kate Bosley said that dozens of small-cell wireless facilities already exist on private property, which the city has no control over.
“I don’t think we’re going to get away from these antennas occurring,” she said. “They are popping up on private property everywhere.”
But Councilor At-Large Randy Filiault, not a member of the PLD committee, suggested the city should do something, given the public’s concern.
“This particular issue is different than most issues,” he said. “With this issue, we have people saying it doesn’t matter much and the other side is saying this could be life or death. … Could that put us in a lawsuit from somebody? Yes, it could. But some issues are worth it. Some issues you say ‘bring it.’ Sometimes we’re elected to make the hard decision.”
The planning committee accepted Espiefs’ and Savastano’s petitions as informational, essentially ending discussion. Since the city has already approved the technology company’s application, Bosley said there was no more that could be done about that specific site on Summer and Middle streets.
