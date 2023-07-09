The city of Keene is inviting the public to a meeting July 18 to discuss ideas for a Robin Hood Park revamp planned for 2027.
As many of the park facilities near the end of their use, Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said the meeting will determine what Keene residents want in a new park.
"This project will allow the community to share their ideas and concepts for the future of Robin Hood Park," Bohannon wrote in a news release. "Engaging the community in the concept and design phase will strengthen the connection between the neighborhood and park, while at the same time will promote sustainability and climate resiliency best practices."
Bohannon told The Sentinel that Keene has hired Bedford-based consulting firm Dubois & King to make a conceptual design for a new park and to help organize two public engagement meetings. This contract is for $34,962, he wrote in an email.
This project comes as much of Robin Hood Park's infrastructure is in need of replacement, he explained. The tennis courts and mason block playground building, which originally served as a maintenance facility, were built in the early 1950s and the playground was donated in 2002.
Robin Hood's pool in East Keene, like the pool at Wheelock Park in West Keene, was built in 1963 and opened in 1964.
During a pool assessment conducted in 2018, the city determined that both pools had reached the end of their useful life.
"However, [Robin Hood] pool because of its location next to the Reservoir probably has had greater water table issues impacting the shell," Bohannon said. "Wheelock, although old, still has plenty of good life in it."
In June, the city had to delay the seasonal opening of the East Keene pool due to leaks that were discovered. Those leaks have since been fixed, and Bohannon said Keene aims to open the pool on July 12.
If Keene residents decided that they wanted a new pool as part of the project, that alone could cost up to $5 million, according to Bohannon.
But a new pool doesn't have to be a part of the upcoming project, which Bohannon said will take at least one construction season to complete. Instead the new park could have a splash ground, a playground, improved tennis courts or even a dog park, Bohannon added, if that's what Keene residents want.
"We understand there is a long history of the pool, and if that is what the community desires, then as the city, we need to fund it," He said. "But if it is time for something new, and the community can rely on Wheelock pool, Robin Hood could have something completely unique."
Bohannon is asking all meeting attendees to come with an open mind to hear everyone's ideas.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. under the Robin Hood pavilion.
Bohannon said that Dubois & King will take all feedback from this gathering and return in late August with concepts for people to weigh in on.
