JAFFREY — It’s sip, sip, hooray for Cabana Falls LLC as the winery expands and moves to a new location.
Partners in wine Alyson and Carroll “Mark” Lefebvre are moving their business to a space in Jaffrey that previously hosted Doodle Eats.
In June, the winery opened its first retail location in the Strand Building at 174 Concord St. in Peterborough, as Cabana Falls was looking to start selling and to “get our name out there,” Alyson Lefebvre said. But in the time since, the company has been keeping an eye for the right location to accommodate the growing business, she said.
“Between June and now, we have grown quite a bit,” Lefebvre said, adding that Cabana Falls makes about 40 wines — including seasonal flavors — and can be found in four stores and two restaurants.
“We’re so busy right now,” she said. “There’s so much wine that we’re making.”
Since its founding, Cabana Falls’ office and wine manufacturing have operated out of the couple’s home in Peterborough, Lefebvre said. With all the office work necessary to maintain the winery, she said it’s difficult to be present at the store, which has been open with limited hours. The new space at 80 Peterborough St., Suite 2, in Jaffrey will accommodate everything — retail, manufacturing, a tasting room and office space. With all Cabana Falls’ assets in one place, visitors will be able to see how and where the wine they’re sampling is made, and Lefebvre said she hopes to be open six days a week.
The Jaffrey selectboard approved the move at a meeting Monday, and the next few weeks will be a whirlwind of transporting supplies, transferring the retail license from Peterborough to Jaffrey, and preparing the new space — all while traveling around the state to offer tastings at different venues and events, according to Lefebvre. But she said she hopes to have retail and tastings ready for the public in the new facility by the end of October.
Looking toward the future, the company hopes to continue offering walk-in wine samplings on Saturdays — as it has done at the Peterborough location — as well as Sunday tastings, when groups of visitors can reserve a time to enjoy a flight and, eventually, some food.
“What we want to do is incorporate local businesses,” she said.
The couple began making wine in late 2019 as a hobby, but Lefebvre left her day job in December to work on Cabana Falls full time, and her husband is soon following suit, she said. Flavor-wise, the company doesn’t feel tied to tradition and offers varieties such as Raspberry Chocolate and Fall Harvest — a mix of cranberry, orange peel and spices.
Cabana Falls participated in Jaffrey’s farmers market this summer, Lefebvre said, and she’s grateful to everyone who has made her feel welcome.
“You wouldn’t believe the people we would see every Friday,” she said. “The whole town of Jaffrey has just been amazing.”