The Hometown Diner in Rindge is shuttering permanently, due to the rising costs and lost revenue caused by operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Owners Bonita “Bonnie” and Bill Rosengrant made the announcement on Facebook Monday, to the immediate grief of more than 100 loyal customers, who commented their disappointment in seeing the diner close permanently.
“The uncertainty brought upon by the current state of affairs has forced us to re-evaluate our circumstances,” the post reads. “Sadly, after careful review and the uncertainty of opening at full capacity and the added expenses of ‘parking lot’ dining we have made the decision to permanently close Hometown Diner.”
The diner came to Rindge in 2013, and since has been home to car shows, community barbecues and all-day breakfast.
The vintage building wasn’t always located at the corner of Route 119 and 202. A 1940s-era structure, it was transported in one piece to the area from its former location in Ottawa, Ohio. It is what’s known as a “Silk City” diner, made by the Paterson Wagon Co., and their distinctive look has landed several on the National Register of Historic Places.
“This is a very unique place,” Rindge Chamber of Commerce President Lynda Hunt said after hearing the diner was closing. She said the news was “very sad” from both the perspective of the chamber of commerce and herself as a customer.
Hunt said the chamber has undertaken a campaign to try to promote local restaurants and their endeavors in takeout and outdoor dining, as well as providing them information about state and federal loans and grants.
She said the hope is that things will pick up for local businesses as the state’s stay-at-home order sunsets on June 15, which is also the date that restaurants have been cleared to have indoor seating. Though neighboring Hillsborough County will be restricted to 50 percent capacity for indoor seating, Cheshire County, which includes Rindge, has been cleared for full capacity, as long as there is 6 feet of space between seating.
“It’s important that we support these restaurants,” Hunt said. “If people can just hang on, things are opening June 15.”