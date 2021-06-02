WALPOLE — Ongoing infrastructure work around Walpole’s town common has sparked discussion and some disagreement about what kinds of donations the town should accept.
In early May, Walpole began a long-anticipated project to replace the water line that runs beneath Elm Street. The line has been dug up, and the road will be repaved in July, according to Walpole selectboard member Peggy Pschirrer.
Resident Ray Boas said he sees the project as an opportunity for “a nice village improvement for the benefit of everybody.”
Boas, who has lived by the common for 19 years, offered to donate $18,000 to install granite curbing on Washington and Elm streets opposite the town common. The curbing would be in front of two churches, a parsonage and three homes — including his own — according to Boas.
The area around the common currently has some granite curbing in front of town hall as well as intermittent concrete bumpers. Elsewhere, grass or dirt runs right up to the road.
“It would improve the look of the Walpole Common for residents and visitors,” said Boas, adding that the granite curbing would be consistent with the rest of the village aesthetic.
At a May 6 meeting, however, the three-member selectboard decided not to accept the donation, on the grounds that it would set a bad precedent for a resident to fund improvements only to a certain area and benefitting only a few people, according to meeting minutes.
“The town is always happy to accept donations,” board Chairwoman Cheryl Mayberry said in a recent interview but noted the selectboard did not see this particular donation as being universally beneficial to the Walpole community.
The town has accepted other donations, such as a gazebo for the common, according to Mayberry, but she said Boas’ donation would be different because the curbing would be out in front of residents’ homes.
Pschirrer said town residents had expressed opposition to the donation, saying they appreciate the natural aesthetic of the common as it is now.
Boas, who is publisher of the monthly community publication The Walpole Clarion, published an article on May 7 stating his donation had been rejected. Commenters expressed support for Boas’ donation, though a few maintained the selectboard had been right not to accept it.
Boas has not yet rescinded his proposal.
“Really there’s nothing further I can do,” he said, “... but if they have a change of heart, the offer remains.”