The Keene Fire Departmentordered Romy’s Market closed Tuesday after a citizen complaint led to the discovery of 10 fire-code violations at the business, Chief Mark Howard said.
Thedepartment and city code enforcement officials conducted a joint inspection of the store at 89 Marlboro St.on Tuesday after the city manager’s office received a complaint, Howard said.
Fire violations at the business ranged from doors marked as exits being locked with padlocks and blocked with furniture to nonworking smoke alarms and a lack of exit or emergency lighting, the fire chief said.
“Due to the life safety hazards located inside your business, the Keene Fire Department has closed your store to the public,” the notice to the business owner said, according to Howard.
The chief declined to immediately disclose all 10 fire-code violations, saying the business owner may not yet have the information about the violations. He said the market is taking corrective action and fire inspectors could return later in the day.
Terry Bishop, the owner of the building, said the city informed him earlier in the day that the store would be shut down until the violations are rectified.
“I have to give a lot of credit to the city of Keene for checking up on these businesses that are noncompliant to the city code,” Bishop said. “... There were many violations in the store.”
The owner of the business could not immediately be reached for commentvia a phone message left at the store.
In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the Keene firefighters union praised the citizen who brought fire-safety concerns at a Marlboro Street market to light. The post did not name the business.
“The Fire Department Inspector immediately went to the occupancy and found glaring life safety violations and closed the business until at such times the violations are corrected,” the post said. “This citizen’s efforts could have prevented a loss of life and/or significant property damage by fire.”
“There are thousands of occupancies throughout the city that are in need of inspections, compounding the problem to the already bare-bones inspection force,” the post said. “... Enough is enough it is no longer just violation back logs, it is a life safety issue.”