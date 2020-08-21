BRATTLEBORO — The New England Center for Circus Arts has reopened, cautiously, and is accepting registrations for two upcoming sessions of classes in the fall.
The circus arts training center along Putney Road started up again this summer and is offering a range of classes, according to a news release from the center Thursday.
The classes include subjects like trampoline, trapeze, aerial fitness, Chinese pole and hand-balancing. But they’ll look a bit different due to COVID-19 protocols, which are posted on the NECCA website.
“Leave it to the circus to get creative — in person class structures have been rearranged to reinforce social distancing and mask wearing, and students who are unable to come in person to NECCA can still include circus fitness in their lives through new virtual programming,” the organization said in the release.
Face masks are required, including during training, and people in training areas must be at least 10 feet apart. Equipment is to be either assigned to a single student or disinfected between every use; for some items, students are encouraged to bring their own.
Due to physical-distancing considerations, space is limited, so NECCA is encouraging people to register for the fall as soon as possible. The two seven-week sessions run from Sept. 8 to Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 to Dec. 20.
The virtual programs focus on physical fitness through exercises that can be done at home, including stretching, conditioning and handstands.
Registration information can be found online at necenterforcircusarts.org.