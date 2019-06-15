Outside Keene Ice Friday evening, gray skies and a chilly breeze made for a gloomy scene.
But inside the arena was an entirely different story. As guests walked through the doors, they were transported to the high seas of the Caribbean for the sixth-annual Keene Sentinel Choice Awards, a celebration of the best of the Monadnock Region as voted on by readers.
Area businesses, personalities and services in more than 200 categories — from best local bartender to best art gallery to best hot dog — were honored Friday, and all of the winners were featured in a special magazine published by The Sentinel and included in Friday’s newspaper.
True to the evening’s theme, “Party Like a Pirate,” this was no celebration for landlubbers — attendees came ready to set sail, decked out in eye patches, kerchiefs and captain’s hats, with a stuffed parrot or two thrown in for good measure. Others channeled Caribbean vibes with Hawaiian shirts and flip flops.
Treasure chests and newspaper palms trees lined the room, and the cash bar at the center of the space played host to a towering ship’s mast complete with a skeleton lookout. As the crowd sipped on “pirate punch” and “sparrow-ritas,” mischievous marauders from the New England Brethren of Pirates — including Capt. Jack Sparrow himself — clowned around and posed for photos with partygoers.
Against the soundtrack of DJ KK Kleine and the Mango Groove Steel Band, buccaneers munched on shrimp kabobs, pulled pork sandwiches and other delicacies fit for a pirate king provided by Jim Eddie’s Restaurant and Catering.
Steve McGrath of Tire Warehouse attended the event as the winner of best local tire store. McGrath said the company has been proud to be chosen by the community for several years — but the event is really about celebrating all of the Monadnock Region’s top businesses.
“What’s really nice is it kind of recognizes the whole store team. So they get to be a little part of this too. When they see that they work with one of the top stores, it gives them a little incentive to try a little harder with customers,” McGrath said.
When asked how he and his wife, Cindy, assembled their pirate-themed ensembles — complete with striped pants and boots — McGrath simply responded, with a chuckle, “I don’t have a costume.”
Meanwhile, Christy Wendlandt donned the red wig and sequined mermaid-tail skirt she wore as Ariel in the Keene Lions Club’s production of “The Little Mermaid” last year. She attended the Choice Awards as a community relations assistant for American House — which won best assisted-living facility — and she said it seemed like the perfect opportunity to wear the costume again.
The night is a way “to bring different fields together — people from different local businesses and different walks of life, and also it’s just a fun event,” she said. “People can let loose and dress up and have a good time.”
The atmosphere is big plus too, she said.
“You walk in, and you’re transported to another world,” Wendlandt said. “I love that.
For Ted McGreer of Ted’s Shoe and Sport, one of two lead sponsors for the event along with Beeze Tees Screen Printing, the Choice Awards are a way to share in the community’s success.
“But also not to rest on our laurels and not to be complacent that, while we can celebrate our victory that the consumers in the community voted for us,” he said, “we need to go to work tomorrow.”