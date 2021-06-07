LEBANON — To address parents’ and caregivers’ questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, pediatricians from Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center are hosting a virtual conversation today (June 7) at 6:30 p.m.
“Despite the fact that most children experience little or no illness from COVID-19, some children suffer serious complications and just like adults, children who have few or no symptoms can still transmit the virus to others,” says Keith J. Loud, MD, CHaD physician-in chief. “In pediatrics we have a long history of immunizing children for a host of diseases to protect them and the vulnerable adults in their lives. The surest way to end this pandemic is to vaccinate as many people as possible. We know that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in adolescents, and our experts want to answer parental questions and concerns in this open forum.”
The panel will be moderated by Loud, and panelists include Paul E. Palumbo, MD CHaD pediatric infectious-disease physician; Mary P. Bender, MD, CHaD pediatrician at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt.; Eleanor L. Maguire, MSN, APRN CHaD pediatric nurse practitioner at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Nashua
To register and submit your questions for this online discussion visit www.chadkids.org/COVID-19.
— The Nashua Telegraph