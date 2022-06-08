We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
SWANZEY — A child care center has opened in the Lucy Carpenter house, which had been vacant for three years.
Honey Bee Hollow, LLC soft-launched operations out of the Simeneau Lane property Monday, after entering into a year-long lease with the town.
Lucy Carpenter donated the home to Swanzey when she died in 1930. It would go on to house the Carpenter Home, a town-owned assisted living facility that shut down in May 2019.
Though Swanzey owned the property, Town Administrator Michael Branley said its use was subject to terms of the Lucy Carpenter Trust. The terms stipulated it "be used to provide a home for the poor and unfortunate residents of the Town," according to Branley.
"By buying it from the trust the property can now be used for any purpose," he said in an email. The actual transaction of the house is set to happen soon, after voters approved the purchase in March, and Cheshire County Probate Court approved the transaction in April.
Still, Branley noted, the town feels using the house for child care meets the spirit of Carpenter's intent and the child care center will meet a significant community need.
"The purchase of the property for the appraised value [$455,000] was approved at the 2022 Town Meeting, with the money being deposited into the Lucy Carpenter Trust Fund," the town said in a news release Tuesday. "The interest generated by the trust fund will be used to further the intent of Lucy Carpenter’s gift."
Carpenter Home, the assisted living facility, shut down in 2019. State regulators fined the facility after finding violations relating to staffing levels and that it had residents with needs requiring a nursing home.
Allyce Romaneck, the owner, director and lead teacher of Honey Bee Hollow, said she started the child care center out of her home in West Swanzey in August 2017.
Its licensed capacity is 40 children, ages six weeks to 12 years.
Romaneck said she strives to offer "a program of love, wonder and mud," and believes Honey Bee Hollow fits into Carpenter's wishes.
"The families in our community are desperate for child care. These children and families are the unfortunate of our town right now," she said. "Families are struggling to balance getting back to work and having somewhere safe and reliable for their children to go during the day."