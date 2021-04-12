HINSDALE — As officials investigate the cause of Friday night’s three-alarm house fire in Hinsdale, Chief Terry Zavorotny said it’s not considered suspicious.
The blaze, which destroyed the house and attached garage at 76 High St., was reported around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The family of six that lived at the house, and their two dogs, escaped unharmed, Zavorotny said Saturday.
“The house is a total loss,” he said. “[The fire] started in the garage, and that is beyond a total loss.”
High Street connects to Main Street, stretching between Spring and Hancock streets. According to town property records, the 160-year-old house is owned by Jeffrey and Sheila Domingue.
Firefighters remained on scene until about 2 a.m. Saturday, Zavorotny said. They returned around 4 a.m. because the blaze had rekindled, and stayed until around 7 a.m., he added.