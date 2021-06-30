Jared Chicoine will serve as interim commissioner of New Hampshire’s new Department of Energy.
Chicoine, a resident of North Haverhill, will be leaving his current role as the director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives. The office will effectively be dissolved in the government restructuring that Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law last week as a part of the biennial budget.
Sununu’s office announced on Tuesday that Chicoine would be heading up the new department, at least until a permanent appointment is made. The interim commissioner can serve for up to 60 days, according to state law.
Chicoine has worked at the Office of Strategic Initiatives for the past four years, in addition to previously serving as Sununu’s policy director, overseeing legislative priorities and initiatives.
He is also listed as an interim executive director of Liberty For All Action Fund, a super PAC that aims to support libertarian and independent-leaning candidates. The Liberty for All website says Chicoine served as state campaign director for Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, in addition to his work on campaigns for former U.S. senators Bob Smith and John E. Sununu.
In a written statement released Tuesday, Chris Sununu said Chicoine would be able to continue the work he’s already been doing as director of strategic initiatives in this new role. That work includes “streamlining energy policy, and delivering the best deal possible for ratepayers,” Sununu said.
Consumer Advocate Don Kreis congratulated the interim commissioner in a tweet on Tuesday.
“I’ve worked with Jared extensively and can attest to his being a fine choice,” he said.