Jared Chicoine has been confirmed as commissioner of the state’s fledgling Department of Energy following a 4-1 vote during Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting.
Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat on the council, was the only vote in opposition. Warmington said she opposed the confirmation because Chicoine, by his own admission, lacks technical expertise in energy and knows little about climate change.
Plus, Warmington took issue with his position that the free market alone will address the problem of climate change, without government intervention. “He strongly believes that government has no role in addressing the impact of climate change,” Warmington said during the meeting.
Republican councilors did not share those reservations. Councilor Joe Kenney said the relationships and understanding of New Hampshire government that Chicoine has built will serve him well. The technical piece, said Kenney, wasn’t so important to his success.
“Yes, he doesn’t have a technical background, but a lot of other commissioners don’t either,” he said during Wednesday’s meeting, adding that Chicoine’s transparency, integrity, and leadership make him well equipped for the role.
Chicoine has served as the interim commissioner of the Department of Energy since July. Previously, he worked as policy director for Gov. Chris Sununu and then as the director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives. Chicoine’s term will last four years, and the position pays $114,166 a year.