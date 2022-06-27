Most Keene High School graduates get a couple months of summer vacation before heading off to college, but Anna Hennigan got just two weeks before shipping out to the U.S. Military Academy.
"I'm nervous, but I'm excited to meet new people and be a better leader," Hennigan, 18, said Thursday. The Chesterfield resident left for West Point, N.Y., on Monday to begin basic training.
But West Point isn't the only service academy Hennigan was considering. She was also accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Hennigan's application process started the beginning of her junior year. To even be considered for the military academies, she first had to secure a congressional nomination. These applications, similar to college applications, are submitted to a U.S. representative, senator or the vice president, and each federal legislator gets only 10 nominations per year.
Hennigan was required to write essays and meet virtually with U.S. senators and representatives, and members of the selection committee who helped inform their decision.
She received a nomination from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Annie Kuster to go to West Point, for the Army, and she received a nomination from Sen. Maggie Hassan to attend the Naval Academy. Hennigan also received an offer from the Air Force Academy Preparatory School through the Falcon Foundation Scholarship Program, which selects individuals based on academics, athletics and character, according to its website.
Hennigan said she was excited when she got the calls from members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation but the quest wasn't over yet. She also had to pass a fitness exam, in which she was tasked with performing as many push-ups and sit-ups as she could within two minutes and running a mile in under seven minutes.
But she said the real obstacle was a flexed arm hang, in which she was required to hold onto a bar, and maintain a position with her chin above the bar and parallel to the floor as long as possible. Applicants were required to submit videos of themselves doing this exercise to the academy boards to be evaluated for technique and overall performance.
"I had to retake that test at least 20 times," Hennigan said.
She would go with her father, Matt Hennigan, to the Keene Family YMCA every day to practice until she got it right.
"At many moments I just wanted to quit," Hennigan said. "But I pushed through it. It was my goal to go [to West Point] through high school, so why quit now when I'm so close?"
Hennigan was able to perform the flexed arm hang for about 40 seconds when she finally passed.
And about a week later, in December 2021, she was accepted into West Point. Although she also received offers from the Air Force and Naval academies, Hennigan knew she wanted to go to the Military Academy, largely because it is her father's alma mater.
Matt Hennigan served as an Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot from his graduation from West Point in 1996 up until 2004 when Anna was born. He said it takes a certain character to go into the military, but his daughter definitely has it.
"She has a lot of grit and tenacity," Matt Hennigan said Thursday. "And I think that will help her overcome four years at West Point."
Anna added that she considered attending the Naval Academy, which her father didn't get into, but decided it wasn't the best fit for her.
"I was going to go in spite of my dad," Hennigan said. "But I don't like boats, and I get seasick."
Matt, director of operations for AMETEK TMC Precitech in Keene, said the military academies accept applicants with a well-rounded array of skills and talents.
"They don't just want the smartest kid or the best athlete or the best leader," he said. "They want it all; you need a little bit of each."
Hennigan was one of two girls in the state chosen for the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation program last summer, in which 100 girls across the country head to Washington, D.C., to participate in a mock legislature.
She is also an avid athlete, and was on Keene High's girls lacrosse team and swim team. A devoted swimmer, she also was a member of the Keene YMCA swim team, for which she was ranked first in the program for the 2021-22 season and placed 67th for YMCA club rankings across New England, according to Swimcloud, a website that tracks swimmers' statistics across the world.
Between swimming for the school and her club team, Hennigan said some days she was practicing for 3½ hours.
"Staring at the bottom of the pool for that long gets boring, but I just wanted to be as best as I could be," she said.
Hennigan plans to major in economics and minor in systems engineering at West Point. She's been commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the Army, and plans to work in military intelligence for five years serving the country on active duty after graduation. She also plans to attend law school eventually.
Ultimately, Hennigan added, the lifelong connections her father has with fellow West Point alumni helped form her decision to follow in his footsteps.
"There's such a camaraderie there that no other school has, and that's so special to me," she said. "It's not about yourself but the whole institution, and I'm so lucky to be there."
