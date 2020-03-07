Operating budget: $3,928,983, as recommended by the budget committee, up $346,585, or about 9.7 percent, from the $3,582,398 budget voters approved last year. The selectboard is recommending a budget of $3,947,394.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Voters will be asked whether to allow the board of selectmen to lease out the old town office building, along with a parking space, for up to 99 years.
Voters will also be asked to spend $361,150 to rebuild and repave Pine Crest, Pine Tree Circle, Maple Road, Old Chesterfield Road and one mile of North Shore Road. The total would be offset by $159,016 in highway block grant funding from the state, with the rest to be paid for with $92,978 from the Road Construction/Reconstruction Capital Reserve Fund and $109,156 from taxes.
In another article, voters will consider spending $220,000 to buy a new 69,000 GVW Tandem Axle Truck for the highway department, to be paid for using money from the Highway Heavy Equipment Capital Reserve Fund.
Also on the warrant: Whether to add money to replace several different capital reserve funds; whether to raise $25,128 to benefit a total of nine different social services agencies; and whether to create an expendable trust fund for the purpose of treating and controlling invasive species in Spofford Lake. This article, which also asks to raise $10,000 for the fund, has the support of selectmen, but not the budget committee.
Contested races: Incumbent George Goulet, incumbent Stephen Laskowski, Phil Shaw, incumbent Carole Wheeler and Alexander Winn are running for three three-year terms on the board of selectmen.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., Chesterfield School, 535 Old Chesterfield Road