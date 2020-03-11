CHESTERFIELD — Voters picked three budget committee members Tuesday in a five-person race for the three-year seats.
Alexander Winn (205 votes), Stephen Laskowski (194 votes) and George Goulet (177 votes) won terms over Carole Wheeler (149) and Phil Shaw (148).
Voters also passed, 189-156, an addition to the zoning ordinance with general restrictions and definitions for camping units.
The following were elected without contest: Fran Shippee for one three-year term as selectman (327 votes); Edward C. Cheever for a one-year term as treasurer (312); Kenneth H. Cook for a one-year term as tax collector (316); George Goulet for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (313); Scott Riddlemoser for a two-year term on the budget committee (268); Beverly Bernard for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds (285); Bruce Potter (344) and Ronald Scherman (276) for two three-year terms as library trustees; Scott Riddlemoser for a two-year term as library trustee (281); and Margaret Winn for a three-year term on the cemetery commission (315).
Brad Roscoe received 84 write-in votes for a two-year term as moderator.
A total of 350 people cast ballots Tuesday at the polls at Chesterfield Town Hall, or 11.4 percent of the town’s 3,077 registered voters.
Chesterfield’s annual town meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Chesterfield School.