CHESTERFIELD — Voters approved most items on their school and town meeting warrants Saturday, including the budgets, but defeated a move to increase the town selectboard from three to five members.
The measure to increase the size of the selectboard generated the most debate, by far. Brought by petition, the article was defeated in a paper-ballot vote, 36-27, with one voter abstaining.
Resident Amy LaFontaine said she spearheaded the petition because she thinks the amount of town business calls for more members. “I looked at the workload, and I thought it would be better to have five than three,” she told the gathering at Chesterfield School.
Margaret Winn, who has served as deputy town treasurer as well as chair of the cemetery commission, said she signed the petition because “all of the other committees in town have five. Why not selectmen?”
Some at town meeting expressed concern about getting enough residents to run for office to fill the additional slots on the board. Others asked if adding members would help or hinder the board's work.
While selectboard members Gary Winn and Frances Shippee said they were “on the fence” about the move, board member Kelli Hanzalik said she was in favor of it. “There is a lot to do in this town, and the selectboard is another full-time job,” she said.
Just under 65 of the town’s 3,000 registered voters attended town meeting, which began at noon, and sat about evenly divided between the “masks only” section of the school gym and the “masks optional section.”
During the two-hour meeting, they approved a municipal operating budget of $3,974,645, $23,300 less than the amount requested on the warrant. Following the selectboard's recommendation, voters reduced the police reimbursable detail line item from $25,000 to $1,700 because Article 5 on the warrant established a revolving fund specifically for special police details. That article, which calls for raising and appropriating $25,000, was approved by voters prior to tackling the budget.
The estimated effect on the property tax rate from all town appropriations this year is about a $103 increase on a house valued at $200,000, according to a handout on the town portion of the tax rate.
Article 7, about road resurfacing, generated some debate when an amendment was proposed to increase the amount from $117,975 to $200,000 to include reconstruction of town-maintained gravel roads using geotextile fabric for road stabilization. Voters eventually approved the increased amount by a hand count of 32-22. Budget Committee Chair Steve Laskowski, who said he was speaking as a citizen on this matter, noted that one-third of Chesterfield’s roads are gravel, and in wet weather a lot of gravel gets washed away each year. “There’s probably some gravel billionaire in China for all the gravel dumped on Chesterfield roads,” he said.
Voters also agreed to earmark $346,832 to reconstruct the remaining two-thirds of North Shore Road. Nearly $150,000 from state highway block grant money is expected to offset the cost.
Also generating some discussion was an article asking the town to pay $10,000 toward remediation of invasive species like milfoil at Spofford Lake. The article failed to receive the recommendation of the town budget committee, but it did garner support from the select board. Some residents argued that the state, which owns the lake, should pay for all remediation. Others said Chesterfield residents should pay because they use the lake. Resident Jeff Scott said, “If the state takes care of the lake the way they take care of our students, this may not fare well.” Voters approved the article by a show of hands.
Without much discussion, residents approved the rest of the 30 warrant articles taken up Saturday. Among those measures:
* to take $120,000 from the highway heavy equipment capital reserve fund to buy a new 19,500 GVW truck cab, chassis and associated equipment for the highway department.
* to spend $57,000 on maintenance of town buildings, including paving the town hall parking lot and painting the town steeple and the interior of the town office.
* to spend $44,000 on a new all-wheel-drive police cruiser and $9,500 on five replacement Tasers for the police department.
School district meeting
Voters at the school district meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday approved an operating budget of some $9 million by a ballot vote of 44-3.
The budget, up $70,759 over the previous year, or 0.79 percent, is expected to have a tax impact of nearly $117 on property valued at $200,000.
Longtime resident Susan Newcomer proposed adding $30,000 to the school budget to support the school nurse's office and other health services. SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay and school board members indicated the existing budget can likely cover those services. Chesterfield School has one registered nurse, a part-time adjustment counselor and a full-time guidance counselor, according to school board members, for the 277 students currently enrolled in grades K through 8.
The school district meeting, which lasted just over an hour, hit a snag when it was discovered that Article 5 was posted with incorrect information. Instead of asking for an appropriation of $52,500 from the capital reserve fund for replacement of the fire panel at Chesterfield School, the publicly posted warrant article requested the money for roof repair, an item from last year’s warrant.
By a vote of 44-2, residents approved an amended article to spend $52,500 from the reserve fund to replace the fire alarm system at the school, something that has been on the school’s repair list for seven years, school board members said. District moderator Gary Winn said he expects the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration to weigh in on the change.
Other articles approved:
* to add $75,000 to the capital reserve fund.
* to add $10,000 to the special education/high school tuition fund.