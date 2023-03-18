Chesterfield School has been without four aides and one part-time assistant principal since the start of the school year, Principal Sharyn D’Eon says.
Hiring is a challenge “when you can go to Target and make more than you can working with students in our school,” D'Eon told voters at Chesterfield’s school district meeting Saturday morning.
But this may change with the pay increase approved by voters at the meeting. Instead of $13 per hour, the base starting pay for paraprofessionals will be $15 per hour.
Article 6 on the warrant asked voters to approve estimated salary increases and benefits outlined in the collective bargaining agreement between the Chesterfield School District and the support staff. The multiyear contract includes aides, the administrative assistant, the receptionist, custodians and kitchen staff.
By a ballot vote of 44-5, voters on Saturday approved $43,946 for support staff pay raises for the current fiscal year, $24,543 for fiscal year 2024, $22,796 for 2025 and $24,347 for 2026.
After the vote, School Board Chair Ege Cordell expressed respect for support staff. “I often lament that some of our most strategic and important employees are often our lowest paid employees,” Cordell said.
Chesterfield School serves 263 students in kindergarten through grade eight.
The nearly 50 residents attending the one-hour school district meeting Saturday also approved, by a vote of 40-4, a school operating budget of $9,228,340, a $54,350 increase over last year, or nearly 0.6 percent.
Other items approved:
*To withdraw $100,000 from the capital reserve fund for bathroom renovation and asbestos abatement.
*To raise and appropriate $75,000 to add to the capital reserve fund for renovation or reconstruction of school buildings.
*To add $10,000 to the expendable trust fund for the purpose of paying unanticipated special education or high school tuition.
