CHESTERFIELD — From the safety of their vehicles, voters approved the entire warrant Saturday during Chesterfield’s alternative drive-thru town meeting.
Similar to how residents voted last week on the Chesterfield School District’s warrant, voters Saturday weighed in on the town warrant via ballots cast from their cars to maintain social-distancing protocols amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The pandemic led the annual March meeting to be postponed three months.
Of Chesterfield’s 3,062 registered voters, 216 came out to the polls, which were open at the town garage from 2 to 4 p.m.
Town Clerk Barbara Girs said having to print 300 ballots — rather than conducting the hand or voice votes used in Chesterfield’s traditional town meeting — along with other prep work made this year’s voting style “more expensive and more work.”
Town Moderator Brad Roscoe echoed Girs, adding this method was much more time consuming.
“I probably spent about seven days or so just getting ready for this, with the planning and coordinating,” he said.
Nevertheless, the day went smoothly, with voters pulling in at a leisurely pace throughout the afternoon.
The 39 warrant articles approved Saturday included the town’s proposed $3,928,983 budget — an increase of $346,585 from the figure approved last year — which passed 182-29.
Voters also agreed to the town raising $361,150 to reconstruct and repave Pine Crest, Pine Tree Circle, Maple Road, Old Chesterfield Road and one mile of North Shore Road. The other two miles of North Shore Road are slated to be paved in 2021 and 2022, according to the warrant.
The article — approved 161-54 — says $109,156 of the funds will be raised by taxation, $92,978 will be withdrawn from the town’s road construction capital reserve fund, and $159,016 will be offset by the state’s Highway Block Grant.
The closest result Saturday — passing 108-104 — was the article allowing the town to raise $2,000 to pave Spofford Cemetery Road.
Additionally, voters approved of the selectboard leasing the land where the old town office building sits — along with the use of its nearby parking space — for a term of up to, but not over, 99 years. It was approved 145-68.
The town purchased the former residential property, on Route 63 next to the fire station, for office space in 1980. The house has been empty since town offices moved into a new building on the other side of the fire station in 2008.
According to Girs, the house is being sold, but the town is retaining ownership of the land it stands on and will lease it to the buyer.
This year’s warrant was presented to voters Tuesday night via the video-conferencing platform Zoom. Any need for clarification on the warrant was accepted from the public until Wednesday, when a second Zoom meeting was hosted to allow town officials to address any questions.
No amendments were allowed on the articles.
The first article on the warrant asked voters to approve the drive-thru voting system and, if it had failed, the whole voting process — except for the budget vote — would be invalid. It passed Saturday, 185-28.
Other articles that passed include:
Buying a new tandem-axle truck for the highway department using $220,000 from the Highway Heavy Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, 151-63
Putting $122,000 into that same capital reserve fund, 162-52
Buying a police cruiser using $36,500 from the capital reserve fund dedicated to that purpose, 155-48
Adding $27,500 into that same fund, 162-48
Spending $25,128 to benefit nine different social-service causes and agencies, 187-27
A petition warrant article directing the town to urge state and federal officials to enact carbon-pricing legislation, 125-99.