CHESTERFIELD — Residents will vote on this year’s school district warrant during meetings, which will be connected electronically, at town hall and the school gym on Saturday, March 12.
Here’s a look at the Chesterfield School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The $9,036,490 operating budget proposed by the school board is about 2.4 percent more than the $8,827,301 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
Voters will be asked whether to raise $75,000 from taxation to be added to the capital reserve fund.
They will also be asked to raise $10,000 from taxation to be added to the special education/high school tuition fund and whether to spend $52,500 from the capital reserve fund to replace the school’s fire alarm panel.
Contested races: Four candidates are vying for two seats on the school board. Douglas Benedict, Len Fleisher, incumbent Genienne and Timothy Richard are contending for the school board seats, which have three-year terms.
Elections: Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at the Camp Spofford Gym off Route 9A.
School district meeting: Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m., at the school gym at 535 Old Chesterfield Road and town hall at 490 Route 63. Masks will be required at school gym but are optional at town hall. The two locations will be connected electronically so people can hear, comment and vote from both.