CHESTERFIELD — Audrey Ericson wasn't feeling like herself.
The 88-year-old Chesterfield native had lost all of her energy — very unlike her — for several days back in April.
"I just felt miserable," she said. "I was picking at my food, no energy ... a general malaise."
At first, she assumed her discomfort was due to a different, less deadly condition, but her symptoms didn't match up.
Her daughter, Karen Guyette, also of Chesterfield, came over a few days later and took her temperature. It had jumped to 102.
After several rounds of tests at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital's emergency department, Ericson was diagnosed with COVID-19.
"It was all very weird. I hadn’t seen it coming," she said. "I think once I had the symptom of the fever and the temperature of 102, that was when I was very suspicious as to what was happening, and it explained a lot, but certainly it wasn’t great news."
Like people with significant underlying medical conditions, seniors seem to be at greater risk for severe complications from the viral disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 171 COVID-19-related deaths New Hampshire has confirmed to date, the vast majority have been among people 60 or older.
"[COVID-19] just became real all of a sudden," Guyette said of her mother's diagnosis. "It's the kind of thing you see in the news, it happens to someone else, and it really drove home that it can happen in a small town in New Hampshire, it can happen anywhere, it can happen to me."
Ericson was admitted to the hospital's COVID-19 unit April 13, and said after three days, her temperature subsided. Though she said she isn't certain what she was given to help fight the disease, she was ready to be sent home after five days.
Throughout the ordeal, she said she remained optimistic.
"At 88, I don’t think that even the hospital workers thought I ought to survive," she joked, "but aside from [COVID-19] I am in very good health."
Before being diagnosed, she had been in isolation to prevent herself from getting the contagious disease, with help from her first born, Peter, 61, who lives with her.
Peter was also tested for COVID-19 because of this, but his results came back "unconfirmed," according to Ericson. As a precaution, he and his two siblings all self-quarantined for two weeks.
Ericson said she's doing well now, though she admitted she still doesn't have as much energy as she'd like.
But, as she recuperates, she said the kindness she's received from the community has helped her get through it.
She has enough home-cooked meals to last her four weeks, on top of cards, flowers and well wishes. Friends and family also planned a celebration parade Sunday in her honor, starting at 12:45 p.m. at Chesterfield's Town Offices.
Ericson explained she is her family's fourth generation to live in the town and was an elementary school teacher for 25 years in the Chesterfield School District, so having such deep roots makes the gestures that much more meaningful.